PHNIX Brings To The Market An Economical Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump

"The revolution for swimming pool heating to switch to full inverter has started," said Howard Zhang, sales director in charge of swimming pool heat pump division. "Compare to the ON/OFF swimming pool heaters, the COP of an inverter heater is 25-50% higher, which goes along with the common pursue for an energy efficient lifestyle. With this new inverter swimming pool heat pump, consumers cannot just enjoy fast water heating but also remarkable energy saving at the same time, while probably spending as much as an ON/OFF heater on the initial investment," he added.

i-ForceLine Eco series adopts a full inverter compressor which enables the heat pump to adjust its strength from 20Hz to 100Hz according to the users' real requirements. The application of an improved compressor and inverter technology is a crucial element for the unit to be a top performer.

More About i-ForceLine Eco series Swimming Pool Heat Pump:

LinkedGo Smart Display

The unit comes with a functional display- LinkedGo display that is specially developed with a clean and eco-friendly interface, while being very unique in design.

Easy Control

The unit has two ways for remote controlling. One is Apps for Apple® and Android™ smartphones and tablets. The second one is webpage works on virtually any other smart device including PC. The easy remote control enables real time and efficient management for users in daily management.

Low Transportation Cost

With improved cabinet design, i-ForceLine Eco series is very compact, which can effectively lower the transportation cost for buyers and also easily fit with any garden environment.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Over 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624000/PHNIX.jpg

Related Links

http://www.phnix-e.com



SOURCE PHNIX ECO-ENERGY SOLUTION