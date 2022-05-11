Philippines Used Car Market is expected to Gain Momentum from the Emergence of more Organized Players in the future along with Covid incited Surge in Demand: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

The used car market structure in Philippines is expected to be consolidated in the future as the market share of players selling vehicles via organized channel is expected to surge. This will be mainly on account of transparent and fair used car dealings/trading process, aggressive after sales service by organized players.

is expected to be consolidated in the future as the market share of players selling vehicles via organized channel is expected to surge. This will be mainly on account of transparent and fair used car dealings/trading process, aggressive after sales service by organized players. The onset of COVID-19 positively contributed to the revival of the used car market in Philippines post an initial contraction because of supply chain disruption and falling per capita disposable income due to physical restrictions imposed. As consumers are more concerned about their health and hygiene, there exist an increased perception towards ownership of private vehicles.

post an initial contraction because of supply chain disruption and falling per capita disposable income due to physical restrictions imposed. As consumers are more concerned about their health and hygiene, there exist an increased perception towards ownership of private vehicles. Malaysian used car marketplace Carsome is likely to enter the Philippines in near future via joint ventures with local partners. The company has recently raised $290 million in a Series E funding round, valuing the used-car online marketplace at $1.7 billion .

Increasing Used Car Sales due to Covid-19: With the advent of Covid-19, consumers were witnessed to be more concerned on maintaining personal health and hygiene. Therefore, they are preferring the option of private transportation rather than availing public transport system. The change in consumer's behavior and preference is expected to act as an opportunity for the used car market in Philippines. Since, the pandemic does not seem to completely subside anytime soon, the demand for used cars will keep increasing until the entirety of the potential customers, who initially travelled via public transport, own a car. Brands such as Honda are now planning to establish their own pre-owned certified cars segment. The pandemic showed that while the new cars market is becoming vulnerable, the pre-owned cars market is becoming more resilient.

Strategic Partnerships between Dealers and Banks: The multi-brand dealers and banks are strategically partnering with online classified pages and online auto portals to make the process accessible and transparent for the buyers. Also, the banks have collaborated with websites such as Auto Deal and online auction platforms such as Auto mart for pre- owned cars. Since the vehicle buyers are looking out for used and new vehicles online, the banks strategically cross sell their loan products for both new and used units.

Emergence of Online B2C & C2B Players: In Philippines there are many classified portals facilitating the sale of used cars, however, there are no pure play companies offering B2C & C2C used car sales currently. But digitalization is changing the way the industry does business, with more and more sales taking place online. And with the onset of pandemic, the long-term outlook for online used car sales is quite encouraging. Players such as Car some are planning to enter the market in near future and offer an online platform for used car sales in Philippines. Advanced technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning would play an important role in improving revenues and reducing costs.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Used Car Market Outlook To 2026 (Third Edition): Driven by the Pandemic Incited New Opportunities for Used Car Dealers and Increased Penetration in the Online Space for Used Car Transactions" observed that used car market in Philippines is expected to grow in the future, with the increased awareness on health and hygiene followed by the onset of COVID-19. The demand for used cars in the market is expected to increase as the real inflation in the country is increasing year on year and the citizens are left with little cash at disposal. The increasing credit appetite of banks fueled by competition from foreign financing companies would provide a boost to the industry. The competition is expected to increase within dealerships as customers would either approach a DDSA or multi brand dealer over another individual used car seller. The Philippines Used Car Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% on the basis of GTV (Gross Transaction Value) over the forecast period 2021P-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Market Structure

Organized

Unorganized

By Sales Channel (Organized Segment)

Multi-brand Dealers

Direct Dealership Sales Agents

Bank Repossessed Cars

By Source of Lead generation (Organized Segment)

Online

Dealership walk-ins

By Average Ticket Size

Less than PHP 100,000

PHP 100,000 -300,000

-300,000 PHP 300,000-500,000

PHP 500,000-700,000

PHP 700,000-1,000,000

More than PHP 1,000,000

By Region

Metro Manila

Northern Luzon

Southern Luzon (except Metro Manila)

Visayas

Mindanao

By Type of Vehicle

Sedan

SUV

Hatchback

Pickup Vans

MPV

Others (convertibles, coupe, crossover, sports vehicles, etc.)

By Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others (Hybrid and Electric)

By Type of Vehicle Manufacturer

Japanese

Korean

American

Chinese

German

British

Others

By Brand

Toyota

Mitsubishi

Hyundai

Ford

Nissan

Honda

Isuzu

Suzuki

Others (Kia, Mazda, Mercedes, Audi, etc.)

By Average Replacement Period

Less than 2 years

2-4 years

4-6 years

6-8 years

More than 8 years

By Mileage

Less than 10,000 Kms

10,000-20,000 Kms

20,000-50,000 Kms

50,000-75,000 Kms

75,000-100,000 Kms

Above 100,000 Kms

Companies Covered:-

OEM Dealerships

Toyota Certified

Nissan Intelligent Choice

BMW Premium Selection

Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-owned

Banks (Repossessed Car Auctions)

EastWest Bank

Security Bank

BDO Unibank

Online Portals – Online Auto Classified Platforms

Carmudi

Carousell

AutoDeal

Automart

Zigwheels

Philkotse

Multi-Brand Dealers

Carmax

Carmix (by Lausgroup)

Automobilico

All Cars

Five Aces

Berylle Car Sales

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2016-2021P

– 2016-2021P Forecast Period – 2021P-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Philippines Used Car Market Overview

Philippines Used Car Market Size, 2016-2021P

Philippines Used Car Market Segmentation, 2021P

Growth Drivers in Philippines Used Car Market

Used Car Market Issues and Challenges in Philippines Used Car Market

Used Car Market Government Regulations

Ecosystem and Value Chain of Used Car Industry in Philippines

Customers Purchase Decision Making Parameters

Cross Comparison between Major OEMs and Multi-brand Dealers and Company Profiles & Product Portfolios

Snapshot on Online Used car market

Philippines Ancillary Services Market

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2021P-2026F

Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the way forward

Analysts' Recommendations

