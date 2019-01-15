Philippines Nutraceuticals Market is Expected to Reach PHP 261 Billion in Terms of Revenues by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing demand for healthy and nutrition oriented functional beverages is expected to increase the demand for nutraceuticals in Philippines .

. Emergence of domestic brands and foreign based multinational corporations selling unique variants of vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to augment the sales for nutraceuticals market of Philippines .

. Growth in the demand for dairy based functional foods will be a key factor contributing to the growth of Philippines nutraceuticals market.

Increasing middle and high income consumers: The politically and economically stable economy of Philippines and majority of the work-force, have also been contributing to the expanding capability and desire of Filipino consumers to improve both mental and physical health through nutraceuticals. In addition to that, increasing number of middle and high income consumers will provide opportunities for nutraceuticals companies in Philippines to grow during the forecast period, as different income groups tend to purchase different type of products.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



Rising demand for natural and organic products: One of the key factors that would shape the nutraceuticals market within Philippines is the consumers' trend towards natural and organic ingredients functional food and beverage products instead of artificial ingredients such as sweeteners and colorings. In addition to this, increasing consumption of green tea, catechins for their anti-oxidant, anti-aging, anti-cancer and skin health properties will drive the demand for functional foods and beverages in future.

Growing demand for sports nutrition: Apart from taking care of their health, Filipinos are also concerned about the way they look. This has further boosted the total number of gym-goers across the country. This growing health trend in the country has encouraged people to consume nutraceutical products like protein bars, whey protein powders, amino-acid protein powders and supplements even at premium prices. Some of the major best-selling protein bars in the Philippines include MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Muscle Building Protein Bars, Kind Bars, Rxbar Protein Bars, Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bars, Think Thin Protein Bar and others. Moreover, this trend is expected to continue in future as well, thereby positively impacting the sale of nutraceuticals in Philippines.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2022 - Composite Herbal Dietary Ingredients, Ginseng, Garlic and Ginkgo Biloba Based Herbal Supplements will Drive the Growth" believe that nutraceuticals market is in its early growth stage and is expected to further expand through brand enhancements, market promotions, spreading awareness about functional foods in respect with chronic diseases, collaboration with doctors, setting up of foreign manufacturing units and boosting omega 3 and fatty acid supplements. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 5.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2017-2022.



Key Segments Covered

- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements:

By Type (Vitamins, Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements and Tonics)

By Type of Distribution Channel (Drugstores / Parapharmacies, Direct Selling and Internet Selling, Other Healthcare Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets)

By Type of Fish Oils/Omega Fatty Acids (Plant Based Oils, Cod Liver Oil and Other Marine Based Oils)

By Type of Vitamins (Multivitamins and Other Vitamins)

By Positioning of Multivitamins (Teenagers, Men, Women, Pregnancy, Elderly and Others)

- Functional Beverages:

By Product Category (Carbonates and Energy Drinks, Concentrates and Hot Drinks, Fruit/Vegetable Juices, Sports Drinks and Others and Bottled Water)

By Channel of Distribution (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers and Other Grocery Retailers)

- Functional Foods:

By Sale of Functional Foods (Baby Food, Dairy, Confectionery, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks; and Breakfast Cereals),

By Channel of Distribution (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Independent Small Grocers, Non Grocery Specialists, Convenience Stores, Direct Selling, Forecourt Retailers and Other Grocery Retailers)

Key Target Audience

Nutraceuticals Manufacturers

Nutraceuticals Distributors

Government Agencies

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Companies

Functional Foods Companies

Functional Beverages Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2012- 2017

2012- 2017 Forecast Period: 2017- 2022

Companies Covered:

- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements:

United Laboratories Inc.

USANA Health Sciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

DMI Medical Supply Co. Inc.

Tynor Drug House Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Pascual Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Natrapharm Inc.

ATC Health Care

Hovid Berhad Philippines

Daewoong Pharma

Others (Menarini, Trianon Inc., Merck Inc. and Hi Eisai Pharm)

- Functional Beverages:

Coca Cola Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

Asia Brewery Inc.

Zest-O Corporation

- Functional Foods:

Nestle SA

Reckitt Benckiser

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

San Miguel Corporation

JG Summit Holdings Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Philippines Nutraceuticals Market Overview and Genesis

Philippines Nutraceuticals Market Size

Philippines Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation

Philippines Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market

Philippines Functional Beverages Market

Philippines Functional Foods Market

Trends and Developments in Philippines Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals Market Issues and Challenges in Philippines Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals Market Regulatory Landscape in Philippines Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals Market Entry Barriers and Pre-Requisites to Enter in Philippines Nutraceuticals Market

Nutraceuticals Market Philippines Nutraceuticals Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2022E

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/philippines-nutraceuticals-market-future/175026-91.html

Related Reports

Vietnam Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2022 - Rising Demand for Infant Products And Probiotic Supplements To Foster Future Growth

The report focuses on overall market size for Vietnam nutraceuticals market, market segmentations on the bases of dietary supplements, functional food & beverages and distribution channels, dietary supplements sub-segmentation by type of supplements, functional foods and beverages sub-segmentation by product category.

Korea Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Trust Over Herbal Ingredients with Increasing Use of Ginseng in Functional Foods to Foster Future Growth

The report also covers Government regulations for nutritional and dietary supplements in Korea, import and export scenarios of nutritional and dietary supplements in Korea, trends & developments in the market and competitive landscape of major players in Korea nutraceuticals market. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Thailand Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2022 - Rising Trust Over Herbal Ingredients with Increasing Use of Ginseng in Functional Foods to Foster Future Growth

The market size of the nutraceuticals industry in Thailand has witnessed an increasing trend in the revenue growth during the period of six years (2012-2017). Health and wellness trends in Thailand acted as major driver for the nutraceuticals market in the country. The market has witnessed an increase in beauty and weight management supplements sales. Kalow weight loss supplements and B5 dietary supplements are popular products for weight loss in Thailand.

Australia Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled with Elevated Use among Women to Foster Future Growth

Australia Nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of three major segments- by dietary supplements, by functional foods and beverages market and by distribution channels. The dietary supplements segmentation is sub-segmented on the basis of types of supplements. Functional Foods and beverages market is further sub-segmented on the basis of food category.

China Nutraceuticals Market Outlook to 2021 - Presence of Huge Customer Base and Rising Foreign Direct Investments to Foster Future Growth

The rising awareness about health benefits derived from nutritional supplements is one of the major drivers for growth of nutraceuticals market in China. Increasing purchasing power has provoked the Chinese population to be more health conscious and adopt a healthy diet routine inclusive of nutritional supplements. The example of this can be stated in the form of introduction of mood enhancing functional beverages such as Scream and gender specific drinks such as He & She, both native to Chinese nutraceuticals market alone.



Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Head Marketing, Ken Research Pvt Ltd.

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249



SOURCE Ken Research