Philippines Auto Finance market size is expected to reach USD ~18 Bn by 2026 owning to rising demand of automotives, e-vehicles sales and growing fintech startups: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippines Auto Finance Market is in the growing stage, being driven by rising demand of automotives, positive outlook for e-vehicles, and potential for fintech growth. There are several players in the Philippines Auto Finance market some of which Metro Bank, Citi Bank, HSBC, RCBC, Global Domain, Asialink, Toyota Financial Service, JP Morgan, Maybank etc.

Philippines Auto Finance Market is in the growing phase and is driven by introduction of captives and online aggregators as well as growing prevalence of financing companies and auto dealers in the industry.

Better Technological Infrastructure and the rising usage of AI and ML for better Auto lending experience with Innovative Business Models such as Subscription Lending & shared ownership will the way for the growth in Philippines auto financing industry.

Philippines closed 2021 as the second fastest growing market for motor vehicles in Southeast Asia , with the number of units produced and sold registering double-digit increases from the previous year.

Growing Digital Advancements: The Industry is increasingly moving towards newer technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to improve its efficiency. The Insurance Commission continues to push for digitalization and further innovation by promoting better customer service. For instance, Fintech PH aims to position the Philippines as a hub for technological innovation in financial services through the partnership with the technology associations in China, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. In the past, 5 – 10 years, Philippines is witnessing a new wave of digital enhancements with several new fin-tech platforms for aggregation, peer – to – peer lending and more coming in the market. Some of the most well-known of these start- ups are- Moneymax, Seekcop, Justpay.to, pesopay etc.

Constant growth in automobile industry: Despite supply constraints, the auto industry seems to be growing at a high rate. The rise in private car service financing is driving the Philippines automotive financing market. For instance, it is the fourth largest automotive market in South East Asia increased by double digit in May 2022.

Increasing Private Hire Car Service, a large number of people in Philippines are now preferring private Hire Cars leading to potential increase in their financing in future. Green Car Loans or Electric Vehicles is an emerging segment in Philippines leading way for green loans in the country.

Green Vehicle Policy: The Philippine electric vehicle (e-vehicle) industry aims to have a nation where the use of electric vehicles is highly promoted, encouraged, and supported by its government and society in order to develop a transportation landscape that is one with the environment, ecologically and economically. The EV Act seeks to develop the Philippine electric vehicle (EV) industry and create a Comprehensive Roadmap for the EV Industry (CREVI). The law covers the manufacture, assembly, construction, import, trade and regulation of EVs, related equipment and their charging stations, and the tax incentives accompanying these projects.

Financial Support Provision: Auto Finance Companies and Dealerships are also expected to further increase their financing and contracting options making them more flexible to support retail Sales. It is expected that NBFC and Captive companies will start picking up more pace than Commercial Banks in Philippines Auto finance Industry

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Auto Finance Market Outlook to 2026- Driven by change in consumer spending, ease in provision of loans, improving technology and government support" by Ken Research observed that Auto Finance Market is an emergent market in Philippines at a growing stage even during the pandemic as well. The rising demand for automobiles, Positive Outlook for E-Vehicles, and growing digital advancement like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Philippines Auto Finance Market is expected to see high growth rate with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered

Philippines Auto Finance Market

By Category of Lenders (By Credit dispersed), 2021 & 2026F

Universal and Commercial Banks

Thrift Banks

NBFCs

Captives

By Type Of Vehicles (By Credit dispersed), 2021 & 2026F

Two and Three Wheelers

Four Wheelers

Buses and Trucks

By Type of Ownership (By Credit dispersed), 2021 & 2026F

Used Cars

New Cars

By Category of Vehicles (By Credit dispersed), 2021 & 2026F

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Loan Tenure (By Credit dispersed), 2021 & 2026F

12 - 24 Months

25 – 48 Months

By Geographical Location (By Credit dispersed), 2021 & 2026F

Region I

Region II

Region III

Region IV - A

Region IV - B

Region V

Region VI

Region VII

Region VIII

Region IX

Region X

Region XI

Region XII

NCR

C.A.R

CARAGA

Key Target Audience

Banks and its Subsidiaries

NBFCs

Captive Finance Companies

Government and Institutions

Automobile Companies

Car Dealers

Government and Institutions

Existing Auto Finance Companies

OEM Dealerships

New Market Entrants

Investors

Auto mobile Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Asialink Finance Corporation

Yulon Finance Philippines Corporation

Security Bank

MetroBank

Welcome Bank

Toyota Financial Services Philippines Corporation (TFSPH)

Bank of Philippines Island

BDO Unibank

Malayan Insurance

Philippine Depository and Trust Corporation

LBP leasing and Financing Corporation

Robinsons Bank

The Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCOM)

Land Bank of Philippines

Asia United BankDevelopment Bank of Philippines

Union Bank

Sterling Bank of Philippines

of Penbank and more

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Philippines Population Analysis, 2021

Automotive Transport Overview

Ecosystem of Philippines Auto Finance

Philippines Auto Finance Market Evolution

Philippines Auto Finance Market Value Chain Analysis

Types of Car Loans in Philippines Auto Finance Industry

Auto Finance Industry Philippines Auto Finance Market Segmentation

Philippines Automotive Future Outlook

Philippines Auto Finance Industry Analysis

Decision Making Parameter for Selecting Car Loan Vendor

Issues and Challenges in Philippines Auto Finance Industry

Auto Finance Industry SWOT Analysis of Philippines Auto Finance Industry

COVID Impact on the Philippines Auto Finance Industry

Government Policies affecting Philippines Auto Finance Industry

Competitive scenario in Philippines Auto finance Market

Auto finance Market Digital disruptions in Auto Finance

Analyst Recommendation

