Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market is Expected to Grow and Reach USD 400 Million on Basis of Sales Value by 2023: According to Market Research Report by Ken Research

The Philippines agriculture equipment industry is anticipated to grow in the future due to the expected increase in the agriculture crop production, reaching up to around 86.3 million metric tonnes in 2023.

agriculture equipment industry is anticipated to grow in the future due to the expected increase in the agriculture crop production, reaching up to around 86.3 million metric tonnes in 2023. The industry growth is expected to be fueled by rising demand and prices of agriculture produce, better government regulations and rise in mechanization rate and with the introduction of technological advancements such as Agricultural Robots and Drones in coming 5 years.

The industry demand for agricultural equipments is expected to increase due to the estimated increase in the irrigated land to 1.80 million hectares by 2023E.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2023-By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Planters, Seeders and Tillage Equipments), By Tractor Segment (Upto 60 Hp, Between 61-130 Hp and above 130 Hp), By Production (Imported and Domestically Manufactured) and By Region (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao)" believe that the agricultural equipment market in Philippines will increase owing to rising demand for food in the country. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 12.3 % in terms of sales value and 11.9% in terms of sales volume during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.

Increase in food demand: The continued expansion of the Philippines economy and the doubling of the middle income class population by 2030 are expected to increase the demand for food in Philippines. Sustained increase in the food demand may significantly increase farm income and induce farmers to seek productivity improving technology and practices. This paves way for agricultural mechanization in Philippines and therefore stimulating the market growth.

Reduced Import Dependency: The Philippines is an import driven economy. The government is working towards enhancing the agricultural sector in order to import less and export more which will in turn reduce country's fiscal deficit. Initiatives such as announcement of plans of turning whole Mindanao as an onion producing region to curb the reliance on imports in July 2017 are taken by the government to increase production. This is expected to boost the demand for agricultural equipment in the country.

Encouraging Local Manufacturing of Agricultural Equipments: The national agricultural development plan is embedded in the Philippine Development Plan 2017-22 with a target to increase agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA) from the baseline value of 0.1% to 2.5-3.5% by the year 2022. The government will provide funding for the full implementation of the Agriculture and Fisheries Mechanization Lawn or RA 10601 to encourage local manufacturing and assembly of machinery and equipments for production, post-harvest and processing activities. These initiatives from government will boost the growth of agriculture equipments market in Philippines in future.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Tractors

Combine Harvesters

Planters, Seeders and Transplanters

Tillage Equipments (Ploughs, Harrows and Rotovators)

By Tractor Segment

Upto 60 Hp

Between 61-130 Hp

Above 130 Hp

By Production

Imported

Domestically Manufactured

By Region

Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

Key Target Audience

New Market Entrants- Domestic OEMs

New Market Entrants- Foreign OEMs

Agricultural Equipment Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers

Agricultural Equipment Distributors

Agricultural Equipment Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered

Kubota

Yanmar

Massey Ferguson

CNH (Case IH & New Holland)

John Deere

McCormick

Landini

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market Size, 2013-18

Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation, 2018

Growth Drivers in Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market

Agriculture Equipment Market Issues and Challenges in Philippines Agriculture Equipment Market

Agriculture Equipment Market Regulatory Framework

Snapshots on Equipment Financing and Rentals, After Market Services and Diesel Engines

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles of Major Players

Philippines Agriculture Equipment Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

Philippines Agriculture Equipment Future Segmentation, 2018 - 2023E

Analyst Recommendations

Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Outlook To 2023 - By Type (Tractors, Harvesting Equipment, Soil Preparation And Cultivation Equipment, Haymaking Equipment, Crop Protection Equipment, Transport And Handling Equipments And Other Agricultural Equipment); And By Major Countries (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Poland, Spain And Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on Europe Agriculture Equipment market. The report covers various aspects including introduction and overview, value chain analysis, market size by value and volume, market segmentation by type of agricultural equipment and its sub-segments; by major countries; comparative landscape, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges, trade scenario, snapshot on second hand equipment and rental space, country profiling, customer profiling in Europe agriculture equipment market and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Europe agriculture equipment market was observed at a highly maturity stage though the farming sector within Europe has never stopped working towards innovation for agriculture equipment and every cycle brings in new technological innovation. Increasing presence of both international as well as domestic players coupled with new government initiatives has created a positive impact on the market. Europe agriculture equipment industry revenue has increased at a positive CAGR during the review period 2013-2018. The European agriculture market witnessed a decline in 2016 in terms of revenue but gradually recovered during 2017-2018. There has been a shift towards mechanization in the market as modern farm machines are now equipped with advanced technologies which aid in simplifying the farming activities. In addition to that, government support in the form of subsidies has further encouraged the growth of agriculture industry within European region

Brazil Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook To 2023 - By Product Type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tillage Equipment, Precision Farming Equipments, Planters & Seeders And Others), By Domestic Production & Imports And By Region (South, North, Midwest And Mideast)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Brazil's Agricultural Equipment Market including market evolution, overview, genesis, value chain, trade scenario, market size, market segmentations, competition scenario and others. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the sales volume of agricultural equipment, best sellers and price points. The report covers aspects such as market segmentation by product type (Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Tillage Equipment, Precision Farming Equipments, Planters & Seeders and Others), By Domestic Production & Imports and by Region (South, North, Midwest and Mideast).

The tractor market is further split on the basis of horse power for 2018 volume sales. The report also covers snapshots on aftermarket services extended in Brazil. Competitive landscape of major players including John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Case IH, Agrale, Stara, Kuhn and Semeato have been compiled including overview, management, business strategies, distribution network, manufacturing, best products, recent products, financing and after sales care. The report also covers future industry analysis by sales volume, future market segmentation, growth opportunities, customer profiling (decision making parameters & pain points), price range, government regulations and analyst recommendations.

South Africa Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook To 2025-By Product Type (Tractors, Tillage Equipment, Planters & Seeders, Sprayers, Combine Harvesters, Precision Farming And Others); By Domestic Sales And Import; By Region (Free State, Mpumalanga, Kwa Zulu Natal And Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of South Africa's Tractors, Tillage Equipment, Planters & Seeders, Sprayers, Combine Harvesters, Precision Farming Equipment Market including market evolution, overview, genesis, market size and market segmentations. Extensive focus has been placed in quantifying the sales volume and revenue over the period, 2012-2025. The report covers aspects such as market segmentation (by product type, by domestic sales & imports and by region) and various snapshot including major product features, agriculture equipment rentals space, second hand sales market, equipment financing, aftermarket services and others. Competitive landscape of major players including Falcon Equipment, Bell Equipment, Radium Engineering, John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Landini, Case IH, CLAAS, ARGO (PTY) Limited, BHBW (PTY) Limited and Northmec have been extensively covered mentioning company overview, major business strategies, USP, distribution network, after sales services, financials and various other parameters. The report also covers future industry analysis (by sales volume and revenue), future market segmentation, SWOT analysis, growth opportunities, upcoming trends, government regulations and analyst recommendations. The report is useful for existing agricultural equipment companies, potential entrants, investors and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

South Africa has a dual-agricultural economy, with both well-developed commercial farming being carried out by commercial farmers & cooperatives in large estates along with subsistence-based agriculture production being done by peripheral farmers in smaller rural areas. The market is currently in its recovery stage after witnessing major decline in 2016 owing to drought. Domestic demand is principally being met through imports which are sourced primarily from India and China. The major stakeholders in the market have been international OEMs, domestic distributors & importers and domestic OEMs. Prominent business strategies adopted by major players include forming extensive dealer network, farmer-magazine advertisement; new product launches, product innovation and improved after sales services. The market registered a CAGR of close to 3.0% in terms of sales volume of machinery during 2012-2018. The growth factors in the market include increasing government support in terms of subsidies, declining input costs and increased technological developments.

Egypt Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2021 - Consolidation of Small Farm Holdings and Improving Credit Conditions to Foster Future Growth

The report covers aspects such as the market size on the basis of sales volume and revenue for Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Rice Transplanters and Tractor Implements. Further segmentation for Tractors by Horsepower, segmentation of Rice Transplanters by the number of rows and Tractor Implements has been showcased by products. The report also covers the market share, competitive landscape and warranty policies of agricultural equipments. In addition to this, the report also covers the mechanization rate, land under cultivation, farm holding structure, production of major crops, cropping pattern, average usage of agricultural equipment. Regulatory policies, the import duty structure, certification and emission standard, subsidies and financing options are covered in government regulation. This report will help industry consultants, agricultural machinery manufacturers and dealers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Thailand Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2020 - Changing Labour Force Pattern and Improving Credit Conditions to Foster Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the agricultural machinery market in Thailand. The report covers aspects such as the market size on the basis of sales volume and revenue for Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Rice Transplanters and Tractor Implements. The segmentation for Tractors, Combine Harvesters and Rice Transplanters has been created on the basis of Horsepower while the segmentation for Tractor Implements has been showcased by products. The report also covers the market share, competitive landscape and working business model of major manufacturers, along with warranty policies and distribution channels of agricultural equipments. In addition to this, the report also covers the country overview, government regulation and agricultural overview of Thailand. GDP, Per Capita Income and Population Demographics are analyzed in country overview. Land under cultivation, Changes in cropping patterns, farm holding structure and scale of mechanization are covered in agricultural overview. Regulatory policies, the import duty structure, certification and emission standard, subsidies and financing options are covered in government regulation. This report will help industry consultants, agricultural machinery manufacturers and dealers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Vietnam Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2020 - Government Initiatives to Increase Mechanization and Enhancing Credit Availability to Drive Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the agricultural machinery market in Vietnam. The report covers aspects such as the market size on the basis of sales volume and revenue for tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and tractor implements (rotavators, disk harrows, disk ploughs, fertilizer spreaders and others). The segmentation for Tractors, Combine Harvesters and Rice Transplanters has been created on the basis of Horsepower while the segmentation for Tractor Implements has been showcased by products. The report also covers the market share, competitive landscape and working business model of major manufacturers, along with warranty policies and distribution channels of agricultural equipments. In addition to this, the report also covers the country overview, government regulation and agricultural overview of Vietnam. GDP, per capita income and population demographics are analyzed in country overview. Land under cultivation, changes in cropping patterns, farm holding structure and scale of mechanization are covered in agricultural overview. Regulatory policies, the import duty structure, certification and emission standard, subsidies and financing options are covered in government regulation. This report will help industry consultants, agricultural machinery manufacturers and dealers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Indonesia Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2020 - Integration of Small Farm holding Structure and Government Support to Foster Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis regarding the performance of the agricultural machinery and equipment market in Indonesia. The revenues of the industry have been segmented on the basis of agricultural machinery including Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Rice Transplanters and Tractor Implements. Under each segment, aspects such as market size on the basis of revenue and sales volume have been computed. The report also covers market share in each segment along with the competitive landscape of major agricultural machinery manufacturers, country overview on the basis of macro-economic variables, pricing analysis, agricultural overview and business model of major agricultural machinery manufacturers.

