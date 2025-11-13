Philippine Veterans Bank Partners with Clari5 to Deploy AI-Powered Enterprise Fraud Platform in Record 45 Days

Delivers real-time fraud detection, BSP compliance, and GenAI-ready infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) today announced at the Singapore FinTech Festival, the successful deployment of an AI-powered Enterprise Fraud and Risk Management (EFRM) Solution from Clari5, a global leader in real-time financial crime management. Achieved in just 45 days, the implementation marks a milestone in PVB's ongoing digital transformation journey, setting a new benchmark for enterprise-scale fraud prevention in the region.

PVB has strengthened its digital banking ecosystem with the implementation of Clari5's AI-powered Enterprise Fraud and Risk Management (EFRM) platform, creating a GenAI-ready fraud prevention infrastructure that ensures real-time detection, monitoring, and mitigation of financial crime. The deployment spans PVB's Internet and Mobile Banking channels, delivering enterprise-wide compliance with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) regulations while enhancing customer trust through proactive and unified fraud monitoring across all digital touchpoints.

Peter Paul V. Laud, Senior Vice President Digital Transformation Group Head/ Information Technology Group, Philippine Veterans Bank, said, "At Philippine Veterans Bank, we are committed to building a secure, compliant, and future-ready digital banking ecosystem. Clari5's EFRM platform delivers immediate value by further strengthening our fraud prevention and BSP compliance capabilities while providing a GenAI-ready infrastructure for what's ahead. We're not just addressing today's challenges, we're laying the groundwork to rapidly adopt emerging AI technologies as they mature, positioning Philippine Veterans Bank as a first mover in next-generation fraud prevention and reinforcing the trust our customers place in us."

Rivi Varghese, CEO, Clari5, said, "Forty-five days from contract to production, that's the new standard for enterprise EFRM deployment. Philippine Veterans Bank now has infrastructure that's GenAI-ready: when breakthrough models emerge, they won't need to rebuild their foundation, they'll simply activate new capabilities." He added, "More importantly, Philippine Veterans Bank chose a unified, resilience-based platform over fragmented point solutions. This architecture breaks silos across fraud, AML, and compliance, enabling them to address current and future regulatory requirements, from BSP guidelines to emerging directives, without hunting for the next tactical fix. That's strategic infrastructure, not just technology deployment."

The deployment showcases Clari5's commitment to enabling banks with AI-powered EFRM platforms designed for continuous evolution. Unlike legacy systems that require wholesale replacement to adopt new technologies, Clari5's modular architecture allows financial institutions to progressively enhance their fraud prevention capabilities, from today's real-time detection to tomorrow's GenAI-powered autonomous systems, without disruptive migrations or extended downtime. Building on this success, both organizations are exploring opportunities to expand their partnership to new segments and markets.

About Philippine Veterans Bank:

Philippine Veterans Bank is a commercial bank that counts Filipino World War II veterans, their heirs and descendants, post-WW2 veterans and AFP retirees as its shareholders. It operates 60 full branches and 1 branch-lite unit in key cities and municipalities nationwide and caters to both corporate and retail financial markets offering deposit and loan products, cash management services, treasury and trust services, among others. Under Republic Act 11597, which is also its charter, PVB is an authorized government depository bank and offers its banking services to government agencies, government owned corporations, and local government units. The Bank extends grants to support projects and activities for the benefit of veterans, their heirs and descendants.

About Clari5:

Clari5 - A Perfios Company, is a category-leading innovator in banking financial crime management, empowering mission-driven banks to combat the global $4 trillion fraud challenge. Trusted by marquee banks worldwide, Clari5 processes over 10 billion transactions monthly, manages more than 1 billion accounts, and serves customers across 15 countries. With 340 million+ accounts at a single site, Clari5 has powered some of the largest fraud management deployments globally. Clari5 was recently acquired by Perfios and is now part of the Perfios group of companies.

To know more, visit clari5.com

