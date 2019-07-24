Philip Morris International Launches the World's Leading Heated-Tobacco Product in the UAE

The UAE is the first state in the GCC to welcome sales of the company's breakthrough smoke-free products: providing adult smokers who do not want to quit with better alternatives to cigarettes. The latest milestone comes as part of PMI's ongoing effort to create a better future for the more than one billion adult smokers around the world and the people who care for them.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarkan Demirbas, said: "We estimate that there are more than 9 million adult smokers in the GCC. The best thing that those people can do for their health is to quit but most of them likely will not. We are excited to be in a position to provide them with a better alternative to continuing to smoke.The launch of IQOS 3 affirms our commitment to innovate technologically advanced and scientifically substantiated products that provide adult smokers with better choices -- satisfying products that present less risk of harm and 95% less harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes.* Our dedication to the development of innovative tobacco and nicotine containing products offers a modern solution to reducing the harm caused by smoking; ultimately to the benefit of society and public health."

A fundamental difference between cigarettes and the IQOS devices is the absence of combustion. The IQOS 3 and IQOS 3 MULTI devices use a ceramic blade to heat tobacco to a precisely controlled temperature of approximately 350°C – below the point where combustion occurs. By heating tobacco instead of burning it, the product offers a cleaner way of enjoying tobacco with no smoke, no ash and less smell.

IQOS is the world-leading heated-tobacco product. In fact, approximately 8.0 million adult smokers** around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to IQOS. The new IQOS 3 has been driven by customer feedback to create a more sophisticated product, designed around consumers' needs. It evolved with improved design and functionality for those that want a more intuitive product. The innovative IQOS 3 boasts a smaller holder and charger and faster charging capabilities than its predecessors, making it easier to use on the move; whereas the revolutionary IQOS 3 MULTI allows the consumer to enjoy consecutive tobacco sessions without recharging the device for 10 uses.

PMI has invested more than USD 6 billion in developing, evaluating and producing reduced risk alternatives to smoking and will continue to do so on its journey encourage existing smokers to switch if they will not quit. The company has set measurable targets and projects that by 2025 at least 40 million PMI cigarette smokers will have switched to PMI's smoke-free products.

Important information: It does not necessarily equal a 95% reduction in risk. IQOS is not risk-free.

*Average reductions in levels of a broad range of harmful chemicals (excluding nicotine) compared to the smoke of a reference cigarette (3R4F).

**Source: Philip Morris International Inc. 2019 second-quarter results conference call, July 18, 2019. To be updated following 2019 third-quarter results.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of July 18, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 8.0 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, which is currently available for sale in 48 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com

