Phenomenex Introduces Biozen dSEC-7, A New Way to Study AAVs with Unprecedented Speed and Efficiency

TORRANCE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces its newest Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC) product, Biozen dSEC-7, for the analysis of AAVs (adeno-associated viral vectors). In the emerging field of gene therapy, modified DNA promises immense potential for healthcare transformation. Biozen dSEC-7 offers a new solution for aggregate analysis, joining the existing Biozen portfolio of biological workflow products that are targeted for the analysis of monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and other biomolecules.

"The introduction of Biozen dSEC-7 marks a leap forward in our commitment to supporting researchers advancing gene therapy," says Dr. Kaveh Kahen, President of Phenomenex. "This innovative tool empowers scientists to study AAVs with unprecedented efficiency, bringing drug discovery laboratories closer to advancing the availability of gene therapies for treating diseases and improving healthcare outcomes."

The proprietary dSEC-7 particle technology and surface chemistry for characterizing AAVs result in consistent, reproducible results and facilitate a faster and more efficient mode of analysis compared to traditional methods. The newly designed particle allows for reduction in run times and sample consumption, ensuring that laboratories can achieve higher quality data for AAVs using these advancements in chromatographic methods.

Phenomenex reaffirms its commitment to leading chromatography solutions, empowering researchers and scientists with tools tailored to advance the frontiers of gene therapy and reshape the landscape of healthcare.

About Phenomenex

Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com.

