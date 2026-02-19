Phemex Launches AI-Native Revolution, Signaling Full-Scale AI Transformation

APIA, Samoa, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, today announced the launch of its AI-Native Revolution, initiating a company-wide transformation that embeds artificial intelligence into the core of its operating model, product philosophy, and long-term strategic direction.

Rather than introducing AI as a standalone feature, Phemex is restructuring itself around intelligent systems. Artificial intelligence will serve as a foundational layer across management, operations, product development, and strategic planning — shaping how decisions are made, how products are built, and how value is delivered to users.

The strategy reflects a broader structural shift within the digital asset industry. As AI reduces information asymmetry and automates complex market analysis, competitive advantage is increasingly defined by how effectively platforms integrate machine intelligence into execution frameworks and user experience. In this environment, AI is no longer an optional infrastructure, it is becoming the core engine of modern financial systems.

Internally, Phemex is redesigning workflows to embed AI-driven processes that streamline operations and accelerate product iteration. Teams are being equipped to work alongside intelligent systems, shifting focus from repetitive execution to higher-level problem-solving and innovation. The transformation also includes expanding AI capabilities across the organization through talent development and strategic recruitment, ensuring that intelligence is deeply integrated into both technology and culture.

Beyond operational restructuring, Phemex is progressively integrating AI into its platform architecture. Future product initiatives will reflect this AI-native foundation, reinforcing the company's commitment to building a more intelligent trading environment.

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: "The AI revolution is not a trend, it is a structural turning point for our industry. For users, this means more adaptive tools, more efficient execution, and a trading environment that evolves with market complexity. For Phemex, it means rethinking about how we operate at every level, replacing static processes with intelligent systems that enhance speed, precision, and scalability. And for the industry, it signals a shift from feature-driven competition to infrastructure-driven evolution. Exchanges will no longer compete solely on listings or fees, but on how intelligently they integrate technology into their core architecture."

With this revolution, Phemex positions itself to evolve from a technology-enabled exchange into a fully AI-native organization, placing intelligence at the center of its growth, innovation, and long-term industry contribution.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

