APIA, Samoa, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, successfully co-hosted the 7th edition of LONGITUDE with Cointelegraph on December 11 at the Rosewood Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Held alongside Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the gathering brought together Web3 leaders and institutional innovators for an evening of strategic dialogue, celebrating Phemex's 6th anniversary.

Phemex Co-hosts LONGITUDE, Spotlighting the Next Era of Crypto Security at Its 6th Anniversary

The exclusive agenda featured industry heavyweights including Anthony Scaramucci (SkyBridge) and Kristin Smith (Solana Policy Institute), who dissected market trends in the "Solana SZN" panel, while Eli Ben-Sasson (StarkWare) explored the critical role of privacy in a dedicated fireside chat.

Meanwhile, the night's centerpiece was the "Crypto's Security Dilemma" panel. Phemex CEO Federico Variola joined Ian Rogers (Ledger) and Dmytro Budorin (Hacken) to address the sector's most urgent defense challenges. Federico argued that the industry's standard "reactive" security model is obsolete against modern AI threats. He advocated for a shift to "Predictive Security Architecture," revealing how Phemex now uses AI to analyze user behavior patterns to stop threats before they materialize.

Federico also used the stage to unveil Phemex's strategic roadmap, highlighting the incubation of a new Account Abstraction wallet designed to bridge Web2 and Web3.

"Beyond hardening our infrastructure with predictive AI, we are fundamentally evolving the platform," said Federico. "We are building a holistic ecosystem — combining a CEX, a DEX, and a self-custodial wallet — where security is the anchor that allows users to move seamlessly between custody models."

As Phemex enters its seventh year, the event underscored the exchange's commitment to redefining user protection. By fostering high-level dialogue and partnership among decision-makers, Phemex continues to lead the charge in building a transparent, secure, and unified digital asset future.

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

