Phemex Announces Halloween Futures Trading Festival With 200,000 USDT Prize Pool

Phemex

13 Oct, 2025, 12:22 GMT

APIA, Samoa, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, announced its Halloween Futures Trading Festival, offering 200,000 USDT in rewards for traders participating between October 10 and October 31, 2025. The campaign is open to both first-time and experienced futures traders.

The festival includes:
First Futures Trade Reward — Users completing their first futures trade of 100 USDT or more receive a 200 USDT futures position voucher.
Volume-Based Milestone Pool — A 70,000 USDT reward structure distributed across five trading volume tiers.

Registration is open through October 31 at 10:00 UTC. Full details are available at the event landing page.

The festival is part of Phemex's seasonal trading initiatives for October 2025.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is the most efficient crypto exchange trusted by over 6 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products that combine seamless functionality with institutional-grade security. Known for its reliability and innovative edge, Phemex stands out for prioritizing user experience and transparency in an industry where trust is essential.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794608/1.jpg

