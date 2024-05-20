Phase Change Materials Market worth $1,383 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Phase change materials are used primarily for thermal energy storage, regulating temperatures in building & construction, HVAC, cold chain & packaging, thermal energy storage, refrigeration & equipment, textiles, electronics, and others. They absorb and release heat during phase transitions, reducing energy consumption for heating and cooling. Additionally, phase change materials are used in textiles for temperature-regulating fabrics and in cold chain logistics for preserving perishable goods. Their versatility extends to medical devices, where phase change materials ensure precise temperature control during transportation and storage of sensitive medications and vaccines, contributing to improved efficacy and safety.

"Organic segment was the largest type in phase change materials market in 2023, in terms of value."

Organic segment was the largest type in the phase change materials in 2023 due to their high effectiveness in reducing flammability and their wide availability. Despite growing concerns over their environmental and health impacts, they continue to dominate the market owing to their proven efficacy and relatively lower cost compared to alternatives. Additionally, their established usage in various industries and regulatory compliance contribute to their continued prominence in the market.

"Cold chain & packaging segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application for phase change materials market during the forecast period 2024 to 2029."

The cold chain & packaging segment emerged as the fastest-growing application in the phase change materials market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029 due to several factors. With the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals, biologics, and fresh food products, there is a critical need for reliable temperature-controlled packaging solutions. Phase change materials offer an effective method to maintain the required temperature range during transportation and storage, ensuring product integrity and safety. Additionally, stringent regulations governing the transportation of perishable goods and the growing focus on reducing food waste further drove the adoption of phase change materials-based packaging solutions, accelerating growth in this segment.

"Europe was the largest region for the phase change materials market in 2023, in terms of value."

Europe emerged as the leading region in the phase change materials market, primarily driven by several factors. The region's strong emphasis on energy efficiency, stringent environmental regulations, and robust investments in sustainable technologies propelled the adoption of phase change materials across various industries. In sectors such as building & construction, automotive, and electronics, there was a growing demand for phase change materials solutions to enhance thermal management and reduce energy consumption. Additionally, Europe's well-established infrastructure and research capabilities facilitated the development and commercialization of advanced phase change materials technologies, further bolstering its leadership position in the global phase change materials market during the year.

The key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), Boyd Corporation (US), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Outlast Technologies LLC (US), Climator Sweden AB (Sweden), Rubitherm Technologies GmbH (Germany), PureTemp LLC (US), and Phase Change Solutions (US).

