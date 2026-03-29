HONG KONG, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Layer-1 blockchain Pharos Network today announced USDC and Circle Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) will deploy on Pharos Mainnet, The Pacific Ocean, bringing widely-used stablecoin settlement and seamless cross-chain capital mobility to the network. The integration marks a significant step in Pharos' mission to build an inclusive global settlement layer for RealFi.

Pharos Network and Circle to Bring USDC and CCTP to Upcoming Mainnet, Powering a RealFi Settlement Layer

The addition of USDC introduces an institutional-grade stablecoin to the Pharos ecosystem. As a transparent fully-reserved dollar-denominated stablecoin, USDC will serve as a core settlement and collateral asset across tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), DeFi trading and lending, and global payment flows. At the same time, CCTP establishes native cross-chain connectivity between Pharos and more than 20 supported blockchains, enabling over 400 secure transaction routes. By eliminating reliance on third-party bridges or wrapped assets, CCTP helps support both asset integrity and capital efficiency across supported networks.

With USDC settlement integrated at the protocol level, developers will be able to build lending markets, structured financial products, and always-on global payment networks on Pharos. Institutional capital can access onchain RWA markets within compliance-oriented infrastructure, while users worldwide gain broader access to real-world financial opportunities.

The integration of USDC and CCTP can unlock a wide range of financial applications across the Pharos ecosystem. In tokenized financial markets, USDC on Pharos can function as the primary settlement and collateral asset for instruments such as tokenized treasuries, private credit, and commodities, while also providing liquidity for DeFi trading and lending. Beyond trading activity, merchants and payment service providers can rely on USDC for efficient settlement, supported by transparent reserves and redemption infrastructure. At the same time, CCTP will enable seamless USDC transfers between Pharos and other supported blockchains, allowing capital to move freely across ecosystems while supporting more efficient liquidity management and cross-chain distribution of tokenized real-world assets.

Wish Wu of the Pharos Foundation said: "RealFi requires both trusted settlement and global accessibility. The integration of USDC and CCTP can bring institutional-grade reliability to Pharos while making that reliability accessible to developers and users worldwide. Our vision has always been to build truly inclusive infrastructure capable of supporting real-world financial markets."

Following the deployment of USDC and CCTP, Pharos will be fully open to developers, financial institutions, and enterprises seeking compliant, stable, and high-performance infrastructure for real-world financial applications. To further accelerate ecosystem growth, Pharos has also launched a $10 million ecosystem incubator program to support developers building native-to-Pharos applications.

By providing USDC and CCTP for secure cross-chain capital mobility, Pharos is building the infrastructure layer for RealFi where institutional-grade assets can circulate onchain while remaining accessible to global participants, moving closer to making real-world finance open, transparent, and inclusive.

About Pharos Network

Pharos Network is a Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for real-world financial applications, enabling seamless interaction between onchain systems and institutional-grade assets. The network features a modular architecture and deep parallel execution across both EVM and WASM environments, alongside built-in compliance-oriented capabilities designed to support the next generation of global financial infrastructure. Pharos is developed by a team of engineers from Ant Group and is backed by leading global investors including Hack VC and Faction VC.

Contact: Michelle Kang, michelle@pharoslabs.xyz

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