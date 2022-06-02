Pharming Group to present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference 2022

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Sijmen de Vries, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference 2022, a hybrid meeting based in New York, at 22:00-22:30 CET/16:00-16:30 EDT on 9 June 2022.

The Jefferies Healthcare Conference is a gathering of over 400 public and private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and VCs who address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the US.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

