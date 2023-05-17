Pharming Group reports on results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held today, the proposal for a specific authorization for the issuance of shares (or rights to acquire shares) to finance mergers, acquisitions, or strategic alliances, was not put up for a vote. All other proposals were approved.

The shareholders approved the proposal (agenda item 3.a) to reappoint Paul Sekhri, Chair of the Board, as Non-Executive Director for a period of one year. This appointment aims to facilitate a prudent search process to find the right candidate to succeed Mr. Sekhri as Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Sekhri will resign from the Board upon appointment of his successor. This will not exceed one year.

The shareholders approved the proposal to reappoint Deborah Jorn, MBA, the Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, as Non-Executive Director for a period of two years (agenda item 3.b).

The proposal to grant specific authorization for the issuance of shares, or rights to acquire shares, to finance mergers, acquisitions or strategic alliances (agenda item 7.b) was withdrawn at the start of the AGM, as the quorum requirement was not met for the proposed authorization to exclude the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders.

The proposal for authorization to issue shares, or rights to acquire shares, for general financing purposes (agenda item 7.a) was approved by the shareholders.

A recording of the webcast, presentation slides from today's AGM, and more details regarding agenda items are available on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

