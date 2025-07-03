PharmaVentures Appoints Samara Ferguson as Vice President to Lead Pricing and Market Access Team

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce the appointment of Samara Ferguson as Vice President to lead its Pricing and Market Access division, supporting companies in their sell-side, buy-side, and licensing due diligence and deal-making.

For over 20 years, Samara has held multiple roles in the pharmaceutical industry, giving her a unique insight and experience in market access, health economics and outcomes research. At GSK, Amgen, and UCB, Samara worked across multiple product portfolios, supporting value demonstration of assets in clinical development through to post-launch.

Samara's consultancy experience also brings many years of insight across numerous therapy areas, where she rigorously pressure-tested market access and price potential, developed market access strategies, evidence generation plans, and bespoke real-world studies.

Samara has also supported rapid assessments of in-licensing opportunities to identify key areas of risk and opportunities and inform investment decision-making.

Dr Fintan WaltonFounder and CEO of PharmaVentures, said: "We are delighted to welcome Samara to the PharmaVentures team. Her 20+ extensive years of experience working for major pharma and advising numerous small to mid-sized pharma will be an enormous benefit to our clients, who need high-quality pricing and market access support in due diligence and negotiating the right terms for their deals."

Samara holds a MSc in Health Economics and Health Policy from the University of Birmingham.

