PharmaVentures acts as M&A advisor on the sale of the ERA Consulting Group to PharmaLex GmbH

OXFORD, England, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce it acted as exclusive M&A advisor on the sale of the ERA Consulting Group to PharmaLex GmbH.

ERA Consulting is a leading strategic product development and regulatory consulting group serving the global biopharmaceutical industry. For nearly 30 years, the company has provided services at all stages of product development, from conception to registration and beyond, and has enjoyed considerable success completing projects on hundreds of products for a wide range of top international clients.

"This transaction highlights our track record in supporting the sale of specialist pharmaceutical clinical services companies in the pharmaceutical industry," said Dr Fintan Walton, CEO and Founder of PharmaVentures. "Our decades of experience in M&A, together with our detailed knowledge of the pharmaceutical clinical services industry which includes the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market, enabled us to deliver the optimal deal for the owner of ERA Consulting Group."

Sabine Husmann-Holloway, Co-Founder & CEO of ERA Consulting Group, said, "I feel I made an excellent choice in PharmaVentures to serve as my exclusive advisors for the sale of the Company. They have a comprehensive understanding of our business and helped me identify the ideal partner that shared our strategic vision. The Company's strong market position was effectively communicated to the potential buyer. I truly value the professional advice and the expert guidance made through every step of the process which enabled us to close the transaction to the satisfaction of all stakeholders."

Mark Andrews, Managing Director at PharmaVentures said, "In 2020, the global regulatory affairs market was valued at US$ 6.3 billion and is expected to achieve a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period between 2021-20281. This particular sector of the Life Sciences market has been experiencing a high degree of consolidation, a trend that is set to continue. This makes it an ideal time for owners of businesses in the pharmaceutical services sector to talk to us about their future plans."

This M&A deal follows PharmaVentures' continued success in advising both shareholders in the pharmaceutical services sector on the sale of their businesses as well as major pharmaceutical companies in the divestment of their manufacturing operations to key players in the pharmaceutical services sector.

Source: 1 Grand View Research https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/regulatory-affairs-outsourcing-market

