PHARMASEAL and Mayet Announce Strategic Integration Partnership

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PHARMASEAL, a leading provider of enterprise clinical trial management solutions (unified CTMS/eTMF) for global life sciences organizations, and Mayet, a leading vendor management software (VMS) company specializing in clinical trial vendor management, compliance tracking, and intelligent automation, have announced a strategic integration partnership to enhance efficiency and compliance in clinical trial process and vendor management.

This collaboration will integrate PHARMASEAL's innovative Engility® trial management system with Mayet's vendor management solution. By bridging these platforms, sponsors, CROs, and research sites will benefit from streamlined trial execution, improved vendor management and regulatory compliance, with enhanced data accuracy.

"Together, we are enabling more integrated technologies that combine powerful solutions to improve trial management, vendor oversight and compliance whilst still being able to offer choice to our customers," said Daljit Cheema, CEO of PHARMASEAL.

Mayet, CEO, Tom Lazenby, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The integration partnership between Mayet and PHARMASEAL gives clinical trial teams complete visibility across vendor performance and trial operations in one platform. This VMS-CTMS connection helps Sponsors and CROs track risks, maintain compliance, and speed up trials without switching between systems. By combining these essential tools, we're making clinical trials faster and more reliable while helping research teams stay on budget."

PHARMASEAL and Mayet will begin rolling out the integrated solution in 2025 with early adopters gaining access to enhanced functionality that simplifies clinical trial management.

Coming soon - Chief Product Officer, Ricky Lakhani and Mayet's CEO, Tom Lazenby will host a podcast, 'Strategic Trial Management: Breaking Down Silos for Better Outcomes,' exploring how unified systems eliminate blind spots, enable cross-functional collaboration, and drive data-powered decisions for scaling clinical trial operations. Stay tuned for more details. For more information about the integration and partnership and the upcoming podcast, please visit pharmaseal.co for more information.

About PHARMASEAL

PHARMASEAL International Ltd, established in 2016, was founded with a vision to create a unified trial management platform that supports global life science organizations in managing clinical trials aimed at improving human health. The company's team of clinical technology experts designed and developed the Engility® Trial Management platform to alleviate the burdens of clinical operations, enhance collaboration and oversight, and provide a unified suite that boosts clinical operations productivity. The Engility platform is engineered on a modern cloud architecture and designed to scale efficiently for all types of trials. pharmaseal.co

About Mayet