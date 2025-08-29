PharmaResearch Establishes European Distribution Partnership for 'Rejuran'

Secures Strategic Distribution Network Across 22 European Countries, Including Key Markets Such as the UK, Germany, and France

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaResearch (CEO: Jihoon Sohn), a leading regenerative medicine company, announced today the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with VIVACY, a France-based global medical aesthetics company, to distribute its medical device brand Rejuran in the European market.

VIVACY, headquartered in France, is one of the leading company's in the European medical aesthetics industry. With subsidiaries and branch offices across key cities in Europe, VIVACY has built a robust commercial and marketing network.

Through this strategic partnership, PharmaResearch aims to combine VIVACY's vast distribution network along with their expertise in the market to accelerate their brand's entry and presence in Europe.

The agreement is valued at approximately EUR 54.5 million over 5 years and spans to 22 countries, including the major Western European markets (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain).

PharmaResearch plans to start distributing in the key European countries within this year, followed by a phased rollout across the region.

Jihoon Sohn, CEO of PharmaResearch, commented that, "Rejuran is currently the only PN (Polynucleotide)-based medical device approved under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR). We are confident that we will increase Rejuran's global visibility and strengthen its position as a leading skin booster brand in the international medical aesthetics market through this partnership."

Bertrand, CEO of VIVACY, added that, "I am convinced that REJURAN premium brand positioning, product quality and proven efficacy combined with VIVACY's scientific reputation, commercial and marketing power are an ideal combination for a successful launch in Europe. Our distribution partnership with PharmaResearch in Europe allows us to offer Physicians a world best in class Polynucleotide technology, and it represents a major step forward in our commitment to providing patients with advanced solutions in skin regeneration."

About PharmaResearch

PharmaResearch is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through regenerative medicine. With a diverse portfolio that includes medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and supplements, PharmaResearch focuses on leveraging its core ingredients—DOT™ PDRN and DOT™ PN—which are protected by a suite of patents. Headquartered in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea, PharmaResearch also has a subsidiary in Costa Mesa, California.

For more information about PharmaResearch, visit https://pharmaresearch.co.kr/en/

About Laboratoires VIVACY

Pioneer in regenerative aesthetics, Laboratoires VIVACY is a French manufacturer of premium hyaluronic acid-based medical devices, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Paris. Renowned for its proprietary IPN-Like Technology, the company is best known for STYLAGE® dermal fillers and DESIRIAL®, the world's first injectable for functional and aesthetic gynaecology. VIVACY recently partnered with Burgeon Biotechnology on the biostimulator NOVUMA®. With products manufactured at its high-tech facility in Archamps Technopole, France, VIVACY operates in over 85 countries.

For more information about VIVACY, visit www.vivacy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710342/CI_Logo.jpg