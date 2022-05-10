Pharmacovigilance Market Set To Hit $15,259.8 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to reach $15,259.8 million by 2030 from $6,724.2 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence. In 2021, based on therapeutic area, the oncology category held a 27% share. Due to the side-effects of cancer drugs, monitoring their safety is extremely important. In this regard, pharmacovigilance aids in detecting, managing, and even preventing adverse drug reactions and limiting the requirement for needless medical prescriptions.

The high patient compliance for drug usage, rising concerns regarding drug safety, and growing incidence of toxicity and ADRs propel the pharmacovigilance market growth. Moreover, non-government and government organizations are focusing on drug efficacy and safety, which is compelling drug developers and entities conducting medical trials to avail of pharmacovigilance services.

Key Findings of Pharmacovigilance Market Report

During the projection period, the APAC region is predicted to expand at the highest rate, of about 10.6%, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of chronic pain in regional countries, and increasing drug development activities.

The pharmaceutical market spent $83 billion on research and development in 2019, which was around 10 times of what was invested each year in the 1980s.

on research and development in 2019, which was around 10 times of what was invested each year in the 1980s. In 2021, phase IV clinical trials accounted for more than 70% of the revenue in the product lifecycle category. This was due to the high number of clinical trials conducted to assess a new drug's effectiveness and safety, wherein the fourth phase is the most critical.

The spontaneous reporting technique had the biggest pharmacovigilance market share in 2021. Because of its widespread usage in detecting important, novel, and uncommon ADRs, along with its cost-effectiveness and efficiency, this technique finds wide adoption.

Novartis AG reported clinical data on JDQ443, an experimental selective, covalent, and orally accessible KRASG12C inhibitor, in April 2022 . KontRASt-01 (NCT04699188) is a multi-center, phase Ib/II open-label dosage escalation trial of JDQ443 in patients with advanced solid tumors having the KRAS G12C mutation, such as NSCLC and colorectal cancer.

. KontRASt-01 (NCT04699188) is a multi-center, phase Ib/II open-label dosage escalation trial of JDQ443 in patients with advanced solid tumors having the KRAS G12C mutation, such as NSCLC and colorectal cancer. PAREXEL International Corporation, a contract research organization, and the n-Lorem Foundation, announced a partnership in February 2022 to support n-Lorem's efforts to explore and deliver experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to patients with nano-rare diseases.

Browse detailed report on Global Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

The worldwide pharmacovigilance market is rather competitive, and the key players are progressively forming strategic alliances and creating new products to improve their positions. These players are Accenture plc, Wipro Limited, ICON plc, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PAREXEL International Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clinquest Group B.V., Cognizant Technology Solutions, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ICON plc, and Novartis AG.

The sector is being propelled by the increasing production of advanced medications and the presence of strong government regulations for ensuring drug safety. For instance, regulatory criteria for various stages of clinical investigations are developed by the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Life Cycle

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Service Provider

In-House

Third Parties

By Type

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

By Process Flow

Case Data Management

Signal Detection

Risk Management System

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Pulmonology

By End Use

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

German



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

