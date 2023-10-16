Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market to Witness Significant Growth, Reaching USD 311.98 Million by 2030 | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a prominent market research firm, has recently released a comprehensive report on the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market. This in-depth report provides a thorough analysis of market segments and sub-segments, both globally and regionally. It also sheds light on the impact of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the global and regional pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in the short and long term.

Pharmacovigilance, a critical component of drug safety, encompasses various activities such as data collection, detection, assessment, monitoring, and prevention of adverse effects associated with pharmaceutical products. It plays a pivotal role in the life science industry, where strict regulatory compliance is mandatory throughout the drug development, manufacturing, and commercialization process. Efficient and effective pharmacovigilance software solutions are essential to ensure the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products over their lifecycle. The scope of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is extensive and continues to expand due to increasing regulatory demands, technological advancements, globalization of drug development, and an ever-growing emphasis on patient safety. Stakeholders in this market include pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and other entities that rely on advanced software solutions to monitor, analyze, and ensure the safety of pharmaceutical products from development to market.

Key Findings:

Impressive Market Growth: In 2022, the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market was valued at USD 188.14 million. The report predicts it will surge to USD 311.98 million by 2030, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.55% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Regulatory Drivers: Stringent regulations from government bodies such as the European Medicines Evaluation Agency (EMEA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for drug approval, with a primary focus on drug safety, are propelling market growth. The pressure from these regulatory agencies to develop innovative and safe drugs is driving the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market worldwide. Moreover, the increasing incidence rate of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) is expected to further boost market growth.

Challenges and Opportunities: While the adoption of pharmacovigilance software is rapidly increasing, a shortage of skilled professionals in the field poses challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, ongoing research and development efforts aimed at creating more effective software solutions and increasing awareness of the benefits of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software are likely to create numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Dominance: From a geographical perspective, North America leads the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market. This is primarily due to the widespread adoption of pharmacovigilance and drug safety software, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a high demand for new and safe drugs in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in this market, driven by increased government investments in the pharmaceutical sector, rising demand for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in hospitals and clinics, and other factors.

Segmented Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market by software type, mode of delivery, and end-user. Sub-markets include drug adverse event reporting software, issue tracking software, fully integrated software, and drug safety audits software, along with modes of delivery such as on-premises and cloud-based. End-users encompass pharma & biotech companies, CROs, pharmacovigilance service providers, and business process outsourcing (BPO) firms.

Key Players: The report includes profiles of prominent companies in the market, such as IQVIA Inc, Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., AB Cube S.A.S., ArisGlobal, EXTEDO, Ennov, United BioSource LLC, Sarjen, and others.

