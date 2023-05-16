Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market Statistics 2023-2032: Market Size, Growth Rate, Major Company Market Share, And Largest Region - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Suppositories Global Market Report 2023, the global pharmaceutical suppositories market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $1.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. The pharmaceutical suppositories market is then expected to grow to $1.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%. Going forward, aging population, an increase in prevalence of kidney damage or failure and an increase in prevalence of hemorrhoids will drive the pharmaceutical suppositories market growth.

North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical suppositories market, accounting for 39.1% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pharmaceutical suppositories market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe.

The global pharmaceutical suppositories market is concentrated, with a small number of large players in the market. Bayer AG was the largest competitor with a 23.2% share of the market, followed by Pfizer Inc., Novartis International Ag, Sanofi S.A., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Unither Pharmaceuticals, Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Delpharm and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

Companies in the suppositories pharmacy market are developing innovative products by using advanced technologies to grow in the market. For instance, in July 2021, LGM Pharma, a US-based company that specializes in suppositories manufacturing, launched its analytical services offering the provision of analytical testing and stability services to pharmaceutical developers and manufacturers, including compounding pharmacies. The company conducts analytical services as part of its integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) activities and offers its analytical services expertise and facilities as a standalone contract service for pharmaceutical industry clients.

In addition, major companies are partnering with companies operating in the pharmaceutical suppositories market to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2022, Cicatrix Labs Ltd, a Canada-based manufacturer of unique cannabinoid-infused products including topicals and suppositories, launched a line of cannabis suppositories in partnership with VIVO Cannabis Inc, a Canadian licensed cannabis producer, and its subsidiaries Canna Farms Limited and ABcann Medicinals Inc. The suppositories are designed for vaginal and rectal use and are expected to be available through VIVO's Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace.

The global pharmaceutical suppositories market is segmented -

1) By Type: Rectal Suppositories, Vaginal Suppositories, Urethral Suppositories

2) By Base: Fatty Base, Water Miscible Bases, Glycero Gelatin Base, Soap Glycerin Suppositories, Polyethylene Glycol Bases, Emulsifying Bases, Witepsol, Massa Esterium, Massuppol

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Home, Home Care, Other End Users

The pharmaceutical suppositories market report describes and explains the pharmaceutical suppositories market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

