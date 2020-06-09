Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Hit USD 142.59 Bn by 2027; Rising Demand for Efficient Packaging of Drugs by Healthcare Facilities to Boost Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Gaplast Gmbh, CCL Industries Inc., ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, SABIC, NIPRO, AptarGroup, Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, Schott AG, Nelipak Healthcare, Gerresheimer AG, Frank Noe Egypt Ltd, Constantia Flexible, etc.

PUNE, India, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 142.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Steady growth in the number of older people in the world will bode well for this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), By Product (Plastic Bottles, Caps & Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Vials & Ampoules, Blister Packs, Bags & Pouches, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges), By Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), By Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".

Estimates released by the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) indicate that the number of persons at or above 60-years of age will reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Moreover, by the end of this decade itself older persons will outnumber children under the age of 10. Pharmaceutical packaging products are likely to experience high demand in this scenario as the uptake of drugs and their delivery mechanisms will inevitably spike as larger number of people get older at a faster rate. Moreover, novel packaging solutions such as prefilled inhalers and syringes can enable older persons to self-administer the drugs, eliminating the need to visit a hospital or clinic.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

According to the report, the value of this market was at USD 90.23 billion in 2019. In addition, the report shares the following:

Detailed analysis of the various market drivers and trends;

Careful study of the market restraints;

Comprehensive examination of the regional dynamics of the market;

In-depth evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market; and

Exhaustive assessment of all the market segments.

Market Driver

Rising Prevalence of Multiple Chronic Conditions to Augment Market Growth

Multiple chronic conditions (MCC), as the name suggests, are essentially several lifelong disorders that befall a person simultaneously or in close frequency to one another. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), approximately 33% of the world's population suffers from MCC such as a combination of cardiovascular disease with stroke. Furthermore, the WEF postulates that such conditions typically entail more medications, with each new chronic condition adding 8 new prescriptions among older adults. This would mean that the demand for packaging material for pharmaceutical purposes is likely to rise as people with chronic disorders will require frequent administration or consumption of different drugs. In consequence, the pharmaceutical packaging market growth is set to get boosted during the forecast period as the risk factors associated with these conditions are also increasing in tandem.



Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

With a market size of USD 26.89 billion in 2019, North America is well-poised to dominate this market share in the forthcoming years. The major reasons for the market growth in this region include high healthcare spending and robust health infrastructure along with strong support to medical research in the region. Europe, the second-largest region in this market, will be driven by the escalating demand for pharmaceutical products such as vials and syringes to contain the spread of infectious diseases, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to enjoy lucrative opportunities owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and massive investments in R&D by regional pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Portfolio Diversification

The competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical packaging market is characterized by the presence of a wide array of companies, with each entity striving to carve its own identity and place in the market. To that end, many players are investing in innovation to build a strong product portfolio and deepen their foothold in the pharmaceutical industry.

Industry Developments:

January 2020 : UK-based Origin Pharma Packaging introduced a packaging solution exclusively designed and developed for the medicinal cannabis industry. The novel solution is available in a child-resistant jar to ensure safety of children from the product. The company also aims at supporting medicinal cannabis start-ups in the country with the launch of this packaging solution.

UK-based Origin Pharma Packaging introduced a packaging solution exclusively designed and developed for the medicinal cannabis industry. The novel solution is available in a child-resistant jar to ensure safety of children from the product. The company also aims at supporting medicinal cannabis start-ups in the country with the launch of this packaging solution. July 2019 : US-based Berry Global completed its takeover of the UK-domiciled plastic packaging company, RPC Group, for approximately USD 6.5 billion . The acquisition allows Berry to become one of the leading providers of superior plastic packaging solutions as well as build one of the largest plastic packaging companies in the world.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries



Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.



Latest Technological Advancement



Insights on Regulatory Scenario



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material



Plastics





Glass





Metal





Paper & Paperboard





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type



Plastic Bottles





Caps & Closures





Pre-Fillable Inhalers





Pre-Fillable Syringes





Vials & Ampoules





Blister Packs





Bags & Pouches





Jars & Canisters





Cartridges





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Packaging Type



Primary





Secondary





Tertiary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Delivery Mode



Oral Drug Delivery Packaging





Injectable Packaging





Topical Drug Delivery Packaging





Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging





Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging





Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging





Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia pacific

pacific



South America





Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!!!

