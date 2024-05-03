Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Be Worth $176.54 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (Polymer [PE, PP, PET], Glass) Type (Bottles, Blister, PFS, Caps, Vials, Ampoules, Sachet, Inhaler) Dosage Form (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), and End User – Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the global pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to reach $176.54 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Pharmaceutical packaging includes the materials and components essential for storing, preserving, protecting, distributing, and delivering safe and effective drug products. It comprises primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging. Primary pharmaceutical packaging consists of containers and materials that directly contact the drug product or medicine. Secondary packaging refers to the outer packaging material surrounding the primary packaging, ensuring efficient transportation and protection. Tertiary packaging involves packaging outside the primary and secondary layers to keep the pharmaceuticals safe during transit.

A Shift Towards Sustainable Packaging is a Recent Market Trend

Sustainable packaging is the use of reusable, recyclable, and biodegradable materials for packaging. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable pharmaceutical packaging in order to cut waste and reduce their carbon footprint. The packaging industry is moving toward PET plastic and other environmentally friendly materials to help create a more sustainable future. PET packaging can be recycled and reused. Used PET bottles can be processed into new PET bottles, resetting their lifecycle and contributing to sustainability.

Eco-friendly bioplastics and biodegradable materials like cellulose and paper are examples of sustainable primary packaging materials that minimize waste, conserve resources, and have a minimal impact on the environment. Several pharmaceutical companies around the globe are using biodegradable materials for packaging their products. For instance, Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) uses biomass-based plastic derived from sugarcane to package its pills. Astellas Pharma Inc. invented the packaging in March 2022.

The sustainable packaging sector is expanding due to strict laws and regulations enforced by governments and regulatory bodies, as well as a shift in consumer preference toward recyclable and environmentally friendly packaging materials. For instance, in accordance with EU Regulation (EU) 2021/2226, pharmaceutical companies are required to place QR codes in their packaging to reduce the need for physical pamphlets or leaflets, contributing to sustainability.

Additionally, in 2019, about 170 countries from the United Nations pledged to ban plastic by 2030. Such initiatives are expected to support the use of sustainable packaging materials. Leading market players are also focused on offering sustainable pharmaceutical packaging. Some of the recent key developments in this space are as follows:

In October 2023 , Perlen Packaging ( Switzerland ) collaborated with ETIMEX Primary Packaging GmbH ( Mexico ) to develop recyclable polypropylene mono blister packaging to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging.

, Perlen Packaging ( ) collaborated with ETIMEX Primary Packaging GmbH ( ) to develop recyclable polypropylene mono blister packaging to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging. In April 2022 , Amcor plc (U.S.) launched sustainable High Shield laminates for pharmaceutical packaging. High Shield innovations include more sustainable pharmaceutical sachet, stick pack, and strip pack packaging, providing options in both paper-based and polyolefin-based materials.

The key players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging market are Amcor plc (Switzerland), AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Schott Pharma AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Berry Global Group, Inc. (U.S.), Drug Plastics Group (U.S.), Catalent, Inc. (U.S.), SGD Pharma (France), Corning Inc. (U.S.), WestRock Company (U.S.), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.).

Key findings in the pharmaceutical packaging market report:

Among all the materials studied in this report, in 2024, the polymer segment is expected to account for the largest share of 43% of the pharmaceutical packaging market. The segment's large share is attributed to the wide availability of polymers, the cost-effectiveness of polymers compared to other packaging materials, such as glass and metal, and the effectiveness of polymers in protecting pharmaceutical preparations against external damage and contamination.

The polymer segment is further segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and other polymers. In 2024, the polyvinyl chloride segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the fact that PVC has excellent barrier properties against moisture, gases, and chemicals, which helps in maintaining the potency and shelf life of pharmaceutical products, and PVC can be easily thermoformed, making it a preferred material for the pharmaceutical packaging process.

Among all the packaging types studied in this report, in 2024, the primary packaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of 72% the pharmaceutical packaging market. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Primary packaging is further segmented into bottles, blister packs, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches & sachets, pre-fillable syringes & cartridges, vials & ampoules, caps & closures, and other primary packaging. The pre-fillable syringes & cartridges segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising preference for injectable formulations is driving the demand for pre-filled syringes & cartridges. Additionally, pre-filled syringes & cartridges are easy to administer due to the elimination of steps, lower cost, and reduced drug wastage.

Among all the dosage forms studied in this report, in 2024, the oral dosage form segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging market. The oral dosage form is further segmented into oral solid dosage and oral liquid dosage. In 2024, the oral solid dosage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging market for oral dosage. Many consumers prefer oral solid dosages due to their ease of dosing and portability. Drug formulations in oral solid forms, such as capsules and tablets, are preferred for several reasons, including their wide acceptance, convenient administration, manufacturing efficiency, precise dosing, and stability, contributing to the large share of the market. Additionally, key players are also adopting various strategic initiatives. For instance, in May 2023, SÜDPACK Medica (Germany) and Liveo Research (Switzerland) launched a PharmaGuard innovative blister concept for solid applications.

Among all the end users studied in this report, in 2024, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of 44% of the pharmaceutical packaging market. The pharmaceutical sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing volume of production of pharmaceuticals, the rising burden of diseases requiring novel therapies, and the need to address unmet medical requirements for both rare and chronic diseases are contributing to the large share of the segment. Additionally, governments of various countries are taking initiatives by making investments and providing grants and funds to pharmaceutical companies for the manufacture and R&D of drugs, thereby driving the demand for drug packaging.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 35% of the pharmaceutical packaging market. North America pharmaceutical packaging market is estimated to be worth USD 37.2 billion in 2024. North America's major market share is attributed to the presence of major key players, technological advancements in packaging, such as smart packaging, investment by key players in R&D for drug discovery, and strategic initiatives adopted by the key players. For instance, in October 2023, Pharmascience Inc. (Canada) invested USD 120 million for the expansion of an injectable manufacturing facility.

However, Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to growth with the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising production of pharmaceuticals and advancements in primary packaging and drug delivery devices, growth in per capita income, a large population pool, and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China, India, and Singapore are positioning themselves as significant players in the global biotech market, driving a surge in research and development endeavors across the region. India and China, in particular, have solidified their positions in the global pharmaceutical outsourcing sector. Their large, skilled, and cost-effective workforce has provided them with a competitive edge, facilitating the expansion of their respective pharmaceutical industries.

