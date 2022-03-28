Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market worth $11.9 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product (Aseptic Packaging, Blister, Strip, Bottle, Tube, Carton, Case Packer, Wrapping Machine, Palletizing, Labeling & Serialization), Type (Tablet, Powder, Cream, Syrup, Aerosol) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 11.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 8.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is driven by the rapidly growing generic & biopharmaceutical markets, growth in OTC drug sales, rising need for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals market, the introduction of regulatory standards on the packaging, and stringent norms against counterfeiting. However, factors such as the adoption of refurbished packaging equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.





By Product, the primary packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market



The primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The main function of primary packaging is to restrict climatic, chemical, or biological hazards that cause deterioration. The rising need for the aseptic filling and the sealing of drug molecules into sterile containers and the increasing demand for parenteral vials and prefillable syringes are supporting the growth of this segment.





On the basis of type, liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market





Based on type, the market is segmented into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment. In 2021, the liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The large share of the liquid packaging equipment segment is mainly attributed to the high production of liquid formulations and the increasing incidence of eye and ear disorders across the globe.



Europe to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period



Europe is the largest regional market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment with a share in 2021. Growth in the European market is majorly driven by the high pharmaceutical production, increasing demand for flexible packaging equipment by major pharmaceutical manufacturers, and the rising focus on product diversification by companies, which is driving the demand for innovative packaging equipment. Regulatory changes are also compelling pharmaceutical manufacturers to replace their older equipment with new equipment to adhere to the changing standards.



Prominent players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Syntegon Technology GmbH) (Germany), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Coesia S.p.A (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Bausch+Ströbel Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany), Romaco Group (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Maquinaria Industries Dara, SL (US) and MULTIVAC Group (Germany).





