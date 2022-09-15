Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2,583 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

During the projected period, the market is anticipated to grow as patient preferences shift from traditional medication distribution to the use of enhanced drug administration.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market" By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer), and By Geography.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, the market was valued at USD 1,403.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2,583 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market"



202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Overview

The processes, formulations, manufacturing procedures, storage arrangements, and technologies utilized to deliver a pharmaceutical substance to its designated therapeutic location are referred to as drug delivery. To increase efficacy and safety, as well as patient convenience and compliance, principles relating to drug production, mode of administration, site-specific targeting, metabolism, and toxicity are applied.

Drug delivery uses a variety of excipients, medicine carriers, and medical devices to modify the pharmacokinetics and specificity of a drug. There is a greater focus on extending a drug's duration of action and bioavailability in order to improve therapeutic outcomes.

Drug delivery is a concept that is closely related to dose form and mode of administration; in fact, the latter is occasionally included in the definition. Despite the fact that the phrases drug delivery and route of administration are sometimes used interchangeably, they are two different ideas. The term "route of administration" refers to the way a medication takes to enter the body, even if "drug delivery" also includes the engineering of delivery systems and may comprise various dosage forms and devices.

Chronic illness incidence is on the rise, the biologics industry is expanding, and new innovative products are being introduced. Ocular inserts, insulin jets, wearables, and other medical devices are being used more often as a result of innovative product debuts that have raised user satisfaction and productivity. The global pharmaceutical delivery market is anticipated to increase as a result of significant investments made by manufacturers in identifying patient requirements and developing products that address those needs.

The Global pharmaceutical drug delivery market has been segmented by Verified Market Research by route of administration, under which the oral drug delivery segment is expected to lead the market. The infectious diseases segment leads the market by application.

Key Developments

In December 2020 , Pfizer, Inc. received FDA approval for BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) plus cetuximab to treat patients who have previously received treatment for brafv600e-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

, received FDA approval for BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) plus cetuximab to treat patients who have previously received treatment for brafv600e-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). In July 2021 , Johnson & Johnson received US FDA approval for Darzalex, a subcutaneous formula that helped to reduce treatment time for multiple myeloma.

, received US FDA approval for Darzalex, a subcutaneous formula that helped to reduce treatment time for multiple myeloma. In May 2021 , Becton, Dickinson, and Company announced that they are planning to invest approximately USD 200.0 million in a new building in Zaragoza, Spain , the new facility will support the growth of a pre-completed drug delivery business.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, and AbbVie Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market On the basis of Route of Administration, Application, and Geography.

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, By Route of Administration

Oral Drug Delivery



Injectable Drug Delivery



Topical Drug Delivery



Ocular Drug Delivery



Pulmonary Drug Delivery



Nasal Drug Delivery



Transmucosal Drug Delivery



Implantable Drug Delivery

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, By Application

Infectious Diseases



Cancer



Cardiovascular Diseases



Diabetes



Respiratory Diseases



Central Nervous System Disorders



Autoimmune Diseases



Other Applications

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

