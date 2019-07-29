Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Industry Worth $126.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market by Service (Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Active Pharma Ingredients, Tablet, Capsule, Parenteral, Oral Liquid), End User (Big Pharma, Small Pharma, Generic Pharma, CRO) – Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 126.6 billion by 2024 from USD 90.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs.





By service, the pharmaceutical manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market

The pharmaceutical manufacturing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to reduce manufacturing cost, the requirement for high-quality bulk manufacturing, growing demand for generic drugs, high cost of operations, and lack of in-house manufacturing capacity. This segment includes pharmaceutical API manufacturing and pharmaceutical FDF manufacturing.

In the biologics manufacturing services market, by type, the biologic FDF manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The biologic FDF manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing R&D costs, changing product pipelines, growing importance of biologics and biosimilars, and process complexity.

On the basis of the end user, the big pharma segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market

The big pharma end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the emergence of new medicines and therapy forms, pricing pressure, pipeline challenges, and growth opportunities in emerging markets.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing during the forecast period

The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of its manufacturing sector, favorable government regulations, expansions by leading companies, increasing emphasis on off-patent drugs, and a highly skilled workforce are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market in the APAC.

The prominent players in the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma International GMBH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Consort Medical plc (UK), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).

