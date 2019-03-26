PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review France' March 2019 Pharma Report

LONDON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 56-page pharma report, Healthcare & Life Sciences Review France 2019.

France is rediscovering its mojo. After a period of relative stagnation, the country's highly strategic USD 65 billion healthcare and life sciences market is once again an attractive investment proposition. With Brexit uncertainties across the channel and populist tendencies souring the prospects of some of its neighbours, France – under the business-minded administration of President Emmanuel Macron – has been rapidly climbing investor priority rankings.

This report examines the potential impact of a swathe of ambitious recently-approved reforms and a new mood of optimism sweeping the country. These stand to impact the entire strategic direction of the French industry by taking private sector concerns much more into account, revitalizing the country's industrial manufacturing base, boosting the growth prospects of its SMEs and repositioning France as an "innovation nation."

Challenges still abound, however. Systemic underperformance in recent years characterized by a lack of profitability, sluggish bureaucracy, and slow market access timelines still exist, despite a genuine will on the part of both public and private stakeholders to remedy the situation.

This report features the exclusive comments of key stakeholders across the French healthcare value chain, including the global heads of French heavyweights Ipsen and Sanofi Pasteur, as well as government ministers, regulators, heads of pharma MNC affiliates, and representatives from the medtech and biotech industries.

Other topics covered include recent major infrastructural investments in French pharma, the transformation of state-owned enterprises, digitalization and AI, phytopharmaceuticals, Lyon's emergence as a healthcare innovation hub, and the benefits France may stand to gain from Brexit.

