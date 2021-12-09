Pharma Targeting team hit 200

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Targeting are proud to announce that the team has now reached 200 world-class pharmaceutical consultants, marketing consultants and analysts.

The last 36 months has seen a rapid expansion in global teams due to increased demand and Pharma Targeting's recruitment team have been sourcing the best talent to join the team.

The Targeting Group MD Anil Kumar commented, "We have had a unbelievable demand for services over the last 36 months and expanded all the teams to make sure our clients receive the best service."

Pharma Targeting (part of The Targeting group) is a bespoke research house with a backbone of world class pharmaceutical and marketing consultants and analysts, working exclusively with pharmaceutical service providers.

Their revolutionary 3 Step Model get their clients to the right person in the right company at the right time with a need and the money and get them first to market. Research shows that sales and BD directors who work with Pharma Targeting spend 70% more time client facing and closing business.

