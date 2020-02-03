Pharma & Cosmetics Market Growth Report 2028; Rising Demand for Natural Cosmetics and Medicines Among Consumers Across the Globe | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharma & cosmetics market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to expanding healthcare sector. Cosmetics are mainly designed to be rubbed, sprayed on, poured, sprinkled, or introduced into the human body. Whereas, pharmaceutical drugs are mainly used to cure, prevent, treat, and diagnose diseases.

Pharma and cosmetics are committed to innovation in the field of beauty, skincare, and makeups. For instance, Pharma Cosmetics Laboratories Ltd operates in three levels of development such as manufacturing of customized formulas for private labels, creating and developing novel brands, and learning about new patents and expansions. It offers an exclusive range of treatments and brands for home care, spa, and professional skincare solutions. Neova and HL are the leading brands among Pharma Cosmetics.

Drivers:

Rising demand for natural cosmetics and medicines among consumers across the globe will escalate product demand in the forecast period. Eco-friendly features of product can reinforce the quality and availability of raw materials thus, ensuring good reputation of the brand. This, in turn, will raise consumer awareness of biodiversity in combination with pharma and makeups. However, pharmaceutical and makeup industries rely on biodiversity and genetic diversity.

Restraints & Trends:

Factors such as high cost of raw material, availability of substitutes, and lack of knowledge about hybrid products among consumers and pharmaceutical suppliers will show a negative impact on overall industry growth. The recent trend is rising demand for hybrids like cosmeceuticals that contain biologically active ingredients, which help to enhance the beauty and health of the skin. These ingredients comprise enzymes, cleansing agents, herbal extracts, surfactants, mineral oils, emollients, and fats.

Opportunities:

Rising use of pharmaceutical & cosmetics products in natural personal care industry will create a new opportunity for industry growth. Also, factors like use of novel technology and ingredients, increased life expectancy, and a growing number of working women will create a new avenues for product development in the coming years.

Pharma & cosmetics market is characterized based on type, application, and sales channel.

Based on type, the pharma & cosmetics industry is categorized into gels, ointments, creams, and others. The gel segment is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The segment is expected to gain momentum owing to its rising use to achieve percutaneous and optimal cutaneous drug delivery. Also, their property to avoid drug interaction and enzymatic activity with drinks and food and may also act as a substitute for oral administration which is anticipated to show a positive impact on overall industry growth.

Based on application, the pharma & cosmetics industry is categorized into cosmetics and pharmaceuticals over-the-counter (OTC). Pharmaceuticals OTC segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. As these drugs require no prescription from doctor, it is instrumental in boosting the commercial growth for the segment during the forecast period. These OTC products are exclusively used to treat skin allergies, hair issues, and others without a prescription.

Based on sales channel, the industry is categorized into distribution channels and direct channels.

Geographically, the pharma & cosmetics industry is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America is anticipated to account for the largest revenue share and continue its dominance over the forecast period. The high growth is attributable to the rising use of enhanced R&D techniques to develop novel product portfolio and the presence of major key players in the region. Also, rising awareness among the populace regarding hybrid products will propel product demand in the coming years. The U.S. is a major consumer in this region on account of expanding pharmaceutical and beautification industries.

Competitive Players

Major manufacturers of pharma & cosmetics market include Shanghai Jahwa, Johnson & Johnson, Henkel, Roche, Beiersdorf, Novartis, Shiseido, Pfizer, Kao, Sanofi, Estee Lauder, Eli Lilly, Procter & Gamble, GSK, Unilever, Bayer, L' OREAL, and Merck & Co. These players have accepted new growth policies like expansions, merger & acquisition, and agreements & contracts to witness the maximum industry revenue share.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Pharma & Cosmetics from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pharma & Cosmetics market.

Market Segmentation:

