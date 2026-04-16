PHANTASTICUS PICTURES ANNOUNCES THE INTERNATIONAL RELEASE OF VANTARA: SANCTUARY STORIES, PREMIERING ON DISCOVERY INTERNATIONAL PLATFORMS THIS SPRING

The Powerful New Wildlife Series is Hosted by Wildlife Expert/Biologist Forrest Galante

STAMFORD, Conn., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantasticus Pictures today announced the global rollout of Vantara: Sanctuary Stories — a groundbreaking new wildlife docuseries set to premiere across Discovery's international network of platforms beginning April 19. Launching first in the UK and Ireland, the six-part series will debut across more than a dozen territories spanning Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Forrest Galante’s Vantara: Sanctuary Stories takes global audiences to India for a rare, unprecedented look at Vantara – one of the world’s largest wildlife sanctuaries.

Hosted by renowned wildlife biologist and adventurer Forrest Galante, the series will offer viewers from around the world unprecedented and rare access inside Vantara - the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility on Earth.

International Release Dates

DNE Discovery UK & Ireland April 19 Animal Planet Taiwan April 19 DNE Middle East Africa April 22 Discovery Poland May 3 Discovery Central Europe May 4 Animal Planet NZ (New Zealand) May 6 Animal Planet SE Asia May 6 Animal Planet Australia May 13 DNE Discovery Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark May 13 Discovery Africa May 16 Animal Planet Japan May 16 Discovery Spain and Portugal June 5

Located in Gujarat, India, Vantara is a closed-to-the-public sanctuary designed first-and-foremost for the well being of the animals who live there. Now, Galante offers viewers an unprecedented look behind its walls - into a world very few have ever been allowed to enter.

Spanning over 3,500 acres and home to over 1 million animals, Indian businessman Anant Ambani is the visionary behind Vantara who set out to redefine what animal rescue and welfare could look like in the modern world. What began as a mission to provide care for mistreated and displaced animals has evolved into one of the most ambitious conservation projects ever built - a sanctuary rooted in science, compassion and innovation.

A New Era in Wildlife Storytelling

Produced to the highest cinematic standards by Phantasticus Pictures, Vantara: Sanctuary Stories premiered on Animal Planet in the United States last November and earned widespread acclaim, backed by an 8.5/10 IMDb rating.

About Forrest Galante

Forrest Galante is a globally celebrated wildlife biologist, conservationist, and television host known for his fearless approach to exploration and animal advocacy. Raised in Zimbabwe, he gained international recognition through Discovery's Extinct or Alive.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel.

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