PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP

MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' major Mobile Network Operators (MNO) namely DITO, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications are one with the government in the implementation of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Act and through their joint venture company, Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI) has successfully concluded the initial tests of their technical capabilities and interoperability last July 14, 2021.

The joint effort will soon allow customers the option to keep their mobile numbers permanently, even when they change network providers or switch subscriptions.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, the MNOs said the outcome of these initial technical tests are 'within expectations'. After the initial tests yielded positive results, the next steps will be to streamline the external porting process, implement fraud and security safeguards, optimize systems and backend business operations in time for a smoother and faster porting experience for customers by September 30, 2021.

By conducting a successful actual porting test, DITO, Globe and Smart secured initial insights and details on how to address remaining concerns and possible challenges, before making the service available to all customers.

DITO, Globe and Smart have worked diligently to meet the July commitment with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to achieve initial technical readiness, before the actual interporting demonstration with the telco regulator, a key milestone in the MNP process.

"As the newest player in the industry, we truly are excited to provide this service to Filipinos wherever they may be. When we entered the industry, it really was to encourage competition and innovation. With the Mobile Number Portability Act, we have broken down barriers and have given the Filipinos the power of convenience to finally switch to their preferred service provider," said Atty. Adel Tamano, DITO Chief Administrative Officer.

"The initial tests gave us a clearer view of the customer experience when they avail of the MNP, including the experience of customers as they interport to Globe numbers from other networks and vice versa. We learned a lot in the process and we will apply them to make the transition easy and seamless for our customers once the MNP becomes available to all," said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are working doubly hard with our counterparts from Globe and DITO to comply with the requirements. This is aligned with our company's direction: customer-centricity as our True North. We have always been at the forefront of using technology to create better experiences for everyone, and the successful initial tests will help us understand and recalibrate our systems and processes, so we can make the MNP experience simple and easy for our customers. After all, making things simple, using technology, is at the core of the Smart brand promise," said Jane J. Basas, Smart Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

Republic Act No. 11202, also known as the Mobile Number Portability Act, ensures that mobile phone users can keep their numbers even when they transfer to another service provider, or when they switch their subscription from postpaid to prepaid, or vice-versa.

About DITO Telecommunity Corporation

DITO Telecommunity Corporation, formerly known as Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, Inc. (MISLATEL) is the newest major telecommunications company in the Philippines after it was awarded a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity by the National Telecommunications Commission in 2019. Commercially launched on 8 March 2021, DITO commits to provide world class, fast, affordable, and secure, telecommunications services that connect the Filipino people situated in more than 7,641 islands to the rest of the global community. DITO is a Filipino company and is a consortium that includes Udenna Corporation, Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure, and China Telecommunications Corporation.

About Globe Telecom

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly-listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region.

About Smart Communications, Inc.

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is a wholly-owned wireless communications and digital services subsidiary of PLDT, Inc., the Philippines' largest fully integrated telecommunications company. To date, Smart's mobile network covers 96% of the Philippine population from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi. Smart has also been named as the country's fastest mobile data network in the second half of 2020 by third party analytics firm Ookla. Smart also recently scored a rare sweep in the April 2021 Philippines Mobile Network Experience Awards by independent analytics firm Opensignal. These efforts are also part of the company's commitment to helping the Philippines attain the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG no. 4: Quality Education and SDG no. 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

