LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 National Association of Broadcasters Show (2024 NAB) will be held from April 13th to 17th at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. Over 1,500 global brands are set to showcase their offerings at this highly anticipated event. Among them, PGYTECH, a globally renowned brand for photography accessories, will present its full array of products at the exhibition and offer a sneak peek of its upcoming star products at Booth C9116.

PGYTECH to Make Debut at NAB Show in the United States with Mystery New Product

NAB Show, recognized as one of the most prestigious exhibitions in the electronic communication and media industry worldwide, takes place annually in April in the United States. The exhibition attracts over 100,000 industry professionals including manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, importers, and exporters from around the globe. Each year, NAB Show serves as a comprehensive platform to explore the latest technologies and trends in the global broadcasting, photography, and videography industries.

PGYTECH will unveil its entire range of products including photography bags, host-matching solutions, and photography support systems, catering to the diverse needs of photography enthusiasts in North America. Noteworthy highlights include the exhibition of flagship products such as OneMo 2, the Mantis tripod, and the Flash Card Box, alongside the debut showcase of the latest releases: OneGo Solo V2, and the CFexpress Creatmate Card Reader Case, among other significant new arrivals. Renowned for its innovative quality and seamless interaction, PGYTECH is poised to unveil yet another round of groundbreaking products at the event.

Furthermore, PGYTECH will host a series of interactive activities and prize draws during the exhibition to engage with its fans base in North America. Additionally, special exhibition offers will be available from April 13th until the end of the show, where PGYTECH fans attending the event can enjoy a 10% discount on all products across platforms including the PGYTECH official website and the PGYTECH US Amazon flagship store, using a discount code provided at the exhibition.

About PGYTECH

Founded in 2015, PGYTECH strives to develop professional photography peripherals including camera bags, all-in-one camera kits and supports to deliver excellent products and aftersales service. After near 9 years of steady growth, PGYTECH has emerged as one of the leading brands in global photography accessories, delivering more efficient and enjoyable shooting experiences to photography enthusiasts in over 100 countries and regions，which makes creation easier.

