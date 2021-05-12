Pexip Health Recognized by KLAS Research in First Look Report

Customers give Pexip's virtual care solution A+ ratings; 100% of customers surveyed would buy again

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pexip shared how customers rate its virtual care solution, Pexip Health, as reported in KLAS Research's First Look report. KLAS surveyed customers ranging from large integrated delivery networks (IDNs) to small standalone hospitals and found that:

100% of customers are satisfied with Pexip Health and would buy again

Customers rate Pexip Health A+ to A- in all four performance indicators

100% of customers see outcomes within 6 months

KLAS is a leading healthcare IT research firm that provides transparent insights for healthcare providers and payers. Its First Look report offers an unbiased view of Pexip Health's performance and outcomes, showing how customers use the solution to deliver a more seamless patient experience with easy-to-join video consultations, while taking advantage of deployment flexibility. The report also highlights that customers have achieved several outcomes including cost savings, reliability, and increased call quality.

The quality of video calls is often impacted by bandwidth speeds, especially in rural areas, but one customer highlighted the high quality of Pexip calls despite this fact, noting, "The system works better than expected. I have never been disappointed by the system's outcomes. . . . We have lower-bandwidth calls with high quality. I thought we might have some quality loss, but Pexip is really good at handling the traffic. We haven't seen any loss in video or audio quality."

"Pexip customers are highly satisfied with the telehealth solution's high-quality audio and video calls. The system is easy to implement and use, and customers report strong relationships with Pexip staff. Pexip is also well designed to accommodate the architectural needs of providers with on-premises, hybrid, and cloud solutions, and its integration and interoperability with provider enterprise solutions are well supported with APIs. A wide array of devices can be used to support provider/patient interactions, making the solution cost effective." - Mike Davis, HCIT market research and analysis expert at KLAS Research.

This recognition builds on Pexip Health's recent "Best Telehealth Platform Award" from MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

To download a complimentary copy of the KLAS First Look report, please click here.

About Pexip | pexip.com

Pexip simplifies complex videoconferencing to empower organizations with face-to-face collaboration, no matter the location or technology. Our scalable platform enables high-quality video meetings, with enterprise-grade security, and is easily adapted to fit customers' IT requirements and existing infrastructure. This makes Pexip the leading provider for large enterprises and public sector organizations. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in May 2020.

Pexip Health is a virtual care solution that connects healthcare providers and patients through secure, easy-to-join telehealth visits from any device or location. Learn more at pexip.com/healthcare.

CONTACT:

Gillian Dalslaaen, VP Marketing

gillian@pexip.com, tel. +47 40461025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19292/3345707/a4ba482c8a034c89_org.png big-KLAS First Look

SOURCE Pexip AS