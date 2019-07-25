PETRONAS Announces Trackside Fluid Engineer Search for F1™

"In PLI, we are constantly challenged to improve our PETRONAS Fluid Technology Solutions™ design and delivery to keep the team ahead of the race. We test our world-class talent and technology to provide products and services that meet the needs of our partners in motorsports, OEMs and ultimately, our everyday consumers. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a qualified candidate to become part of a team developing cutting-edge fluid solutions for future championship wins," said PLI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Giuseppe D'Arrigo.

As a member of PETRONAS' trackside technical support team, the engineer will monitor and conduct analyses on PETRONAS Primax Fuel, PETRONAS Syntium Lubricant and PETRONAS Tutela Functional Fluids to ensure full compliance with FIA regulations and optimum performance for the five-time FIA Formula One™ World Constructors' Champions.

The inaugural 2018 search received over 7000 applicants globally. After a rigorous selection process, five candidates reached the semi-final round, which included a video submission and a case study presentation. Three scored an interview with D'Arrigo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and 24-year-old Zimbabwe-born Stephanie Travers was appointed as PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer.

"It has always been my dream to work in F1™ so I'm really grateful for this opportunity. It's not without its challenges but I'm learning every day to keep cool and put my best foot forward. The team are really wonderful to work with so I'm just happy and embracing this incredible experience," shared Travers.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport added, "Throughout our decade-long partnership, PETRONAS fuel and oils have been the lifeblood in our car, and PETRONAS has played an invaluable role in producing the consistent performance and reliability vital to the last five years of World Championship success."

"The PETRONAS fluid experts give us real-time analysis and early detection of potential challenges - vital technical expertise. Stephanie has been a great addition and we're excited to nurture the new talent joining our trackside family in 2020."

The search is open until 25 September 2019. To apply, visit PETRONAS Lubricants International LinkedIn page or email ptfe2020@pli-petronas.com.

