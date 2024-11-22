PETROKIMIA GRESIK UNVEILS 2024-2030 ENERGY TRANSITION PROGRAM AT COP29 INTERNATIONAL FORUM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrokimia Gresik, an Agroindustry Solutions company under the Pupuk Indonesia holding, supports global decarbonization efforts, addressing one of today's most pressing global issues. The company remains confident in its ability to achieve significant emission reductions through its 2024-2030 energy transition program. This commitment was highlighted by Dwi Satriyo Annurogo, President Director of Petrokimia Gresik, during his speech at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

"Petrokimia Gresik has long been intensifying its decarbonization program as part of our commitment to supporting Pupuk Indonesia's vision of becoming a leader in the green industry. This effort also aligns with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's directive to achieve national food security and meet the Net Zero Emissions (NZE) target by 2060," said Dwi Satriyo during his presentation titled "Technologies, Strategies, and Best Practices in Minimizing Carbon Footprint."

The company's 2024 energy transition initiatives include converting the energy source for the Furnace and Burner System of the Phonska V Plant from coal to natural gas. Additionally, the company is increasing the use of electric vehicles, with 180 electric motorcycles and eight electric cars, supported by dedicated charging facilities. This year, the company also introduced two electric forklifts and one electric wheel loader. These efforts are projected to reduce emissions by 22%.

Meanwhile, Petrokimia Gresik has also outlined its Decarbonization Roadmap for 2025-2030. This includes transitioning the energy source of the Furnace at the Phonska IV Plant from coal to natural gas, switching from fuel oil to gas for heating processes in the Sulfuric Acid II Plant, co-firing with biomass, developing a Hybrid Green Ammonia Plant, Soda Ash Plant, and other initiatives.

"These decarbonization initiatives ensure that Petrokimia Gresik upholds the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its operations while maintaining compliance with emission regulations," added Dwi Satriyo.

He emphasized that the consistent decarbonization efforts from 2025-2030 will deliver significant results, with emissions expected to decrease by approximately 31.89%. The decarbonization efforts will continue to be implemented to achieve the 2060 target of producing only 41,000 tons of carbon emissions, well below the NZE program's maximum target of 132,000 tons.