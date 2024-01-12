Pet Food Testing Market to Reach $11.4 Billion Globally by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing global spending on pet products and services and rising the significance of stringent testing measures are anticipated to drive the growth of the global pet food testing market during the forecast period. The North America region held the majority of the market share in 2022.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, " Pet Food Testing Market by Type (Label Validation and Marketability Testing, Nutritional Analysis, Packaging Leak Detection, Stability Study, Others), by Application (Dog Food, Cat Food, Others), by Pet Food Type (Dry, Wet, Snacks and Treats): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pet food testing market generated $6.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $11.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The pet food testing market is observing growth mainly due to the increasing global spending on pet products and services and rising significance of stringent testing measures. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness regarding pet food ingredients and a heightened preference for personalized and premium offerings are driving the market's growth. However, the increasing operational costs, rising market fragmentation, and intensifying competition, particularly among small and mid-size companies are anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the increasing consumer emphasis on personalized pet nutrition, coupled with rising awareness of ingredient quality and a surge in pet adoption rates, is expected to unlock growth opportunities in the pet food testing market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.9billion Market Size in 2032 $11.4billion CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, Application, Pet Food Type, and Region Drivers • Increasing global spending on pet products • Growing emphasis on pet health and well-being Opportunities • Growing consumer demand for transparency in pet food labeling and a heightened focus on the quality of pet products • Rising trend towards personalized pet nutrition Restraints • High cost of pet food testing and intense competition

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic imposed a significant impact on the global pet food testing market, creating operational challenges that temporarily restrained the market growth. Supply chain disruptions and remote work constraints compelled testing laboratories to operate at limited capacity, hindering the seamless flow of testing procedures.

However, the pandemic also underscored the importance of pet food safety, subsequently driving an increased demand for rigorous testing measures.

As the world adapts to a post-pandemic landscape, the rising focus on health and safety is expected to act as a driving force, boosting the pet food testing market's recovery and fostering innovations to meet evolving industry needs.

Type: Nutritional Analysis Sub-Segment Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR by 2032

The nutritional analysis sub-segment dominated the global pet food testing market share in 2022, holding a major share of 28.6%. This growth is mainly because nutritional analysis plays a crucial role in helping pet food manufacturers ensure compliance with stringent regulations, meeting required nutritional standards and claims. As pet owners increasingly prioritize transparency and seek detailed information about pet food, comprehensive nutritional analysis services provide a competitive advantage, fostering trust and loyalty.

Application: Dog Food Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share by 2032

The dog food sub-segment led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 41.6%. This dominance is expected to continue by 2032, holding a major share of 39.1%. The growth of the sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing adoption of advanced testing methods, such as spectroscopy and chromatography, driving more thorough and reliable nutritional analysis. These technological advancements ensure compliance with regulatory standards, providing a competitive edge.

Pet Food Type: Dry Sub-Segment to Grow with Highest CAGR by 2032

The dry sub-segment dominated the market in 2022, holding a major share of 61.1%. This growth is mainly due to the increasing popularity driven by a longer shelf-life, easy storage, and cost-effectiveness compared to wet pet food and snacks & treats.

By Region: North America Held the Dominant Position in 2022

The North America region dominated the global pet food testing market in 2022, holding a major share of 35.7%. This is mainly due to the U.S. holding one of the world's largest pet industries, leading to a rising demand for both pet food and testing services. The region's dominance is further driven by stringent U.S. regulatory standards, driving pet food manufacturers and testing facilities to continually advance and innovate their testing services to meet high-quality and safety requirements, thus boosting the demand for transparency and quality in pet food testing.

Leading Players in the Pet Food Testing Market:

Tentamus Group GmbH

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences - South Africa

Pet Food Test Lab

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Agrolab GmbH

Eurofins Scientific

NSF

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global pet food testing market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

