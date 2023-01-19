Pet Accessories Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 14.77 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Pet Accessories Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. A market research conducted in this Pet Accessories report aids in improving and modifying the products so that future products present more satisfaction to your valuable customers. By keeping in mind the end user's point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work in-depth to formulate this Pet Accessories market research report. The company profiles of all the top players and brands that are leading the Pet Accessories market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are revealed in this market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pet accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and at a USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 14.77 billion by 2029 during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Pets, often known as companion animals, are animals that are kept by humans for the purpose of providing comfort and company. Animals of diverse sorts are maintained as pets in many parts of the world. Pet accessories include animal items, which are also available in pet stores. Food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, kitty litter, cages, and aquariums are among the items sold.

Pet owners are constantly on the lookout for durable and unusual accessories for their pets that are both appealing and long-lasting, and they are open to new products joining the market or switching from old to new ones. As a result, there is a large increase in demand for such products, which leads to an increase in the pet accessory market.

Opportunities for Players:

In addition, the growing pets and owners around the world which is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the pet accessories market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the Pet Accessories market are:

Pet insurance Solutions, LLC (US)

ferplast S.p.A ( Italy )

) countryvet (US)

Midwest homes for pets (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

ADM (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Darling Ingredients Inc. (US)

Omega Protein Corporation (US)

DuPont (US)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Roquette Frères. ( France )

) SunOpta ( Canada )

) Lallemand Inc. ( Canada )

) Lesaffre ( France )

) Daka Denmark A/S ( Denmark )

) Nutreco N.V. ( Netherlands )

Recent Development

In September 2020 , The "Beaphar BIO Shampoo Range" was introduced by Beaphar. The new shampoo are made with natural ingredients and packaged in recyclable tubes, allowing dog owners to make a more environmentally friendly decision that benefits both their dog and the environment.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Pet Accessories market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Pet Accessories Market

Market Dynamics: Pet Accessories Market

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the pet accessories market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the number of pet ownerships

As the number of pet owners grows, so does the demand for pet accessories, which is projected to propel the market forward.

Growing pet population

One of the primary reasons driving the market are the growing pet population as a result of rising pet adoption rates and the high expenditure on pet wellness.

Increase in the disposable incomes

Increasing disposable incomes are being accompanied by an increase in pet accessory spending which will further accelerate the market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Pet Accessories Market

Product

Pet Toys

Others

End User

Dogs

Cats

Distribution Channel

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Internet Sales

Department Stores

Regional Analysis/Insights: Pet Accessories Market

The countries covered in the pet accessories market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the pet accessories market due to the rise in the residential smart smoke detectors. Furthermore, the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the pet accessories market in the region during the forecast period.

North America is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the pet accessories market due to the growing high disposable income. Moreover, the increasing expenditure on pet wellness is further anticipated to propel the growth of the pet accessories market in the region in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Pet Accessories Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Pet Accessories Market, By Product Global Pet Accessories Market, By End User Global Pet Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel Global Pet Accessories Market, By Region Global Pet Accessories Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

