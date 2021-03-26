Pest Control Market Size To Reach USD 30.0 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pest Control Market is segmented by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others), by Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Others), and by Application (Residential, Commercial, Agricultural, Industrial, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2020 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Pest Control Category.

The global Pest Control Market size was valued at USD 20.6 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30.0 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Pest Control Market size are:

The increasing awareness of public health has compelled people to adopt pest control services regularly at residential and commercial levels.

Implementation of Mandatory Audit Certification & change in climatic conditions has enhanced the demand of the market . Stringent government regulations and increased R&D activities to propel the dependency on bio-based pesticides.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PEST CONTROL MARKET SIZE

Business and industrial enterprises are increasingly requiring mandatory audits for certifications such as ISO 9001 and ISO 22000. These certifications provide a requirement for pest control to be performed on an annual, half-yearly, or quarterly basis. Businesses that fail to comply with these mandates may face fines or even shut down operations. These mandatory audits and regulations are expected to increase the growth of the pest control market size.

The growth in instances of life-threatening disease outbreaks combined with increasing awareness about public health and cleanliness is expected to fuel the growth of pest control market size. People have been forced to use pest control services at regular intervals in both the residential and commercial levels as pests pose real health threats.

Furthermore, the use of biological insecticides, which have few or no side effects on human health, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Toxicity and health-related issues caused by pesticide chemicals, on the other hand, are significant factors limiting the pest control market size. On the contrary, ongoing research and development efforts to increase reliance on bio-based pesticides are expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity.

PEST CONTROL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific pest control market is expected to expand at the rate of 7.9% during the forecast period. China is one of the major contributors to the Asia-Pacific pest control market share. Chinese pest control market key players are pursuing development strategies to boost sales of organic pest control products in the country.

Based on type, the chemical segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in the pest control market and is anticipated to grow at CAGR 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the biological segment is expected to rise with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on pest type, the insect segment held the largest pest control market share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the chemical segment held the largest pest control market share in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the predicted period of time.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Other

By Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Other

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Key players in the global pest control market are:

Anticimex

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cleankill Pest Control

Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Eastern Pest Control

Eco Environmental Services Ltd.

Ecolab

FMC Corporation

JG Pest Control

Lindsey Pest Services

NBC Environment

Rentokil Initial plc

Rollins Inc.

Syngenta

The Service Master Global Holdings Inc.

