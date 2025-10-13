Pest Control Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 44.3 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR 6.4% | Vantage Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pest Control Market is poised for steady expansion, projected to rise from USD 26.9 billion in 2024 to USD 44.3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2025–2035. The market's momentum reflects escalating pressures from climate-driven infestations, rapid urbanization, stricter hygiene mandates, and a global shift toward eco-friendly pest management solutions.

As pest populations evolve due to temperature and habitat shifts, enterprises in agriculture, food processing, real estate, and public infrastructure are prioritizing integrated pest management (IPM) to mitigate operational disruptions, ensure compliance, and align with sustainability mandates.

Why This Market Commands Executive Attention

C-level leaders across industries are increasingly viewing pest management as a strategic resilience and ESG imperative, not merely an operational function. The intersection of climate volatility, global supply chain exposure, and biosecurity threats is reshaping pest control into a critical domain for risk management and sustainability.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/request-sample

Free Sample Includes:

Global & regional market size forecasts through 2035.

Competitive benchmarking and SWOT analysis of top providers.

Pest type, control method, and application segmentation insights.

Regulatory and sustainability landscape mapping.

Porter's Five Forces and value chain assessment.

Regional investment and technology adoption opportunities.

Key Strategic Drivers for CXOs:

Climate Change Intensification: Rising global temperatures and humidity levels fueling pest migration into new geographies.

Rising global temperatures and humidity levels fueling pest migration into new geographies. Urban Infrastructure Growth: Dense cities creating new habitats for insects, rodents, and termites.

Dense cities creating new habitats for insects, rodents, and termites. Food Security & Hygiene Standards: Tightened regulations in agriculture and food processing heightening compliance needs.

Tightened regulations in agriculture and food processing heightening compliance needs. Shift Toward Sustainability: Increasing preference for biopesticides, green formulations, and non-toxic treatments.

Increasing preference for biopesticides, green formulations, and non-toxic treatments. Digitalization of Services: IoT-enabled monitoring and data analytics transforming detection and prevention strategies.

Industry Transformation & Technology Momentum

The Pest Control industry is transitioning from reactive spraying to predictive, data-driven management, integrating AI, IoT, and biological innovations to enhance efficiency, compliance, and environmental stewardship.

Key Trends Redefining the Landscape:

Smart Monitoring Systems: Connected traps and sensors providing real-time pest activity insights.

Connected traps and sensors providing real-time pest activity insights. Biological Control Agents: Microbial pesticides, pheromones, and beneficial organisms replacing traditional chemicals.

Microbial pesticides, pheromones, and beneficial organisms replacing traditional chemicals. Automation & Drones: Remote surveillance and targeted spraying improving safety and precision.

Remote surveillance and targeted spraying improving safety and precision. Predictive Analytics: AI-based modeling forecasting pest outbreaks and optimizing treatment schedules.

AI-based modeling forecasting pest outbreaks and optimizing treatment schedules. Green Chemistry & Regulation: Tightening bans on toxic chemicals driving innovation in eco-safe solutions.

Strategic Growth Opportunities for Business Leaders

Executives and investors can capitalize on the following high-value opportunities in the decade ahead:

Diversify Service Portfolios: Blend biological, chemical, and smart monitoring solutions to serve multi-sector clients.

Blend biological, chemical, and smart monitoring solutions to serve multi-sector clients. Invest in Digital Ecosystems: Deploy AI- and IoT-enabled platforms for predictive and preventive pest control.

Deploy AI- and IoT-enabled platforms for predictive and preventive pest control. Expand in High-Growth Regions: Capture opportunities in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East , where urbanization and agricultural expansion are intensifying demand.

Capture opportunities in , where urbanization and agricultural expansion are intensifying demand. Form Strategic Alliances: Collaborate with facility management, agriculture, and logistics firms for bundled services.

Collaborate with facility management, agriculture, and logistics firms for bundled services. Accelerate Green Innovation: Invest in sustainable R&D pipelines to meet regulatory and ESG benchmarks.

Expert Insights

"The Pest Control Market is shifting from chemical intensity to data intelligence, with AI and IoT-led monitoring projected to account for over 30% of service revenues by 2030. The winners will be companies that embed predictive analytics, biological control, and sustainability KPIs into one integrated operational ecosystem," Neha Rathod Godbole, Founder & CEO, Vantage Market Research.

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Executive Priorities for the Decade Ahead

Adopt Integrated Pest Management (IPM): Align biological, mechanical, and chemical methods for long-term sustainability. Leverage IoT & AI Tools: Transform monitoring, detection, and forecasting capabilities. Ensure ESG Compliance: Integrate eco-friendly products and digital reporting into sustainability frameworks. Build Predictive Response Systems: Use data models to anticipate pest patterns and mitigate losses proactively. Train and Certify Workforce: Build digital-ready, safety-compliant teams capable of operating advanced pest control technologies.

Industry Leaders & Market Front-Runners

Rentokil Initial plc (UK) – Global leader in pest management and hygiene solutions with an expanding smart monitoring and digital pest control portfolio.

– Global leader in pest management and hygiene solutions with an expanding smart monitoring and digital pest control portfolio. Ecolab Inc. (U.S.) – Diversified service provider integrating pest elimination with water, hygiene, and infection prevention programs.

– Diversified service provider integrating pest elimination with water, hygiene, and infection prevention programs. Rollins Inc. (U.S.) – Strong North American footprint through brands like Orkin; expanding into predictive pest analytics and IoT-based tracking.

– Strong North American footprint through brands like Orkin; expanding into predictive pest analytics and IoT-based tracking. Terminix Global Holdings (U.S.) – Specializes in termite and residential pest services with advanced chemical and biological formulations.

– Specializes in termite and residential pest services with advanced chemical and biological formulations. BASF SE (Germany) – Major supplier of insecticides and pest control chemicals; investing in eco-friendly active ingredients and biocontrol technologies.

– Major supplier of insecticides and pest control chemicals; investing in eco-friendly active ingredients and biocontrol technologies. Bayer AG (Germany) – Expanding biopesticide and integrated pest management (IPM) solutions; leveraging R&D in sustainable crop protection.

– Expanding biopesticide and integrated pest management (IPM) solutions; leveraging R&D in sustainable crop protection. Syngenta AG (Switzerland) – Focused on seed protection, biological control agents, and digital farm monitoring platforms.

Innovators & Disruptors to Watch

Anticimex (Sweden) – Pioneer in sensor-based "Smart Pest Control" integrating IoT traps and digital dashboards.

Ensystex Inc. (U.S.) – Developer of next-generation baits, pheromone traps, and eco-safe termite management systems.

PelGar International (UK) – Innovating rodent and insect control solutions with reduced environmental impact.

Pelsis Group (UK) – Delivering connected pest control equipment and cloud-enabled monitoring tools for commercial clients.

Rentokil-Protego (Australia) – Advancing predictive analytics and AI for pest surveillance and infestation forecasting.

FMC Corporation (U.S.) – Investing in biotechnological and chemical synergy for enhanced efficacy and lower toxicity.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/checkout

Benefits of Purchasing Pest Control Market Reports

Analyst Support – Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications.

– Direct access to our experts before and after purchase for tailored insights and clarifications. Data Accuracy – Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling.

– Forecasts and trends validated through a combination of primary industry interviews, end-user surveys, and advanced statistical modeling. Decision-Making Tools – Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy.

– Interactive dashboards, granular segment forecasts, competitor benchmarking, and adoption roadmaps to guide strategy. Quality & Credibility – Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, healthcare innovators, and technology leaders for reliable market intelligence.

Market Hurdles & Structural Challenges

Regulatory tightening on chemical formulations and pesticide residues under EU Green Deal and U.S. EPA frameworks.

Operational labor shortages impacting service scalability and coverage efficiency.

Rising raw material costs for insecticides and control agents affecting profit margins.

Limited digital infrastructure for pest detection and remote monitoring in emerging markets.

Fragmented service ecosystems across small and regional players delaying consolidation and standardization.

ESG pressure to shift from toxic chemical usage toward sustainable biocontrol methods.

Regulatory & Compliance Landscape

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – Regulates pesticide registration, safety testing, and labeling.

EU Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) – Mandates risk assessment, eco-safety validation, and post-market monitoring.

ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 Standards – Ensure quality management and environmental compliance in pest control services.

FAO & WHO Guidelines – Set international benchmarks for safe pest management in agriculture and public health.

National-level Green Certifications – Encouraging adoption of low-toxicity and biodegradable formulations.

Market Overview & Growth Drivers

The Pest Control Market is being propelled by converging environmental, economic, and technological forces reshaping how pest management is delivered globally. With the sector projected to grow from USD 26.9 billion in 2024 to USD 44.3 billion by 2035 at a 6.4% CAGR, stakeholders are capitalizing on smart monitoring systems, biocontrol innovation, and regulatory-driven transformation.

Key Growth Drivers at a Glance:

Climate-Induced Infestation Rise: Warming temperatures expanding pest habitats across agriculture and urban ecosystems.

Warming temperatures expanding pest habitats across agriculture and urban ecosystems. Urbanization & Infrastructure Growth: Increased pest activity in dense commercial and residential zones.

Increased pest activity in dense commercial and residential zones. Food Safety & Hygiene Regulations: Compliance with global sanitation and quality control standards driving service demand.

Compliance with global sanitation and quality control standards driving service demand. Digital Pest Management: Adoption of AI, IoT sensors, and cloud-based surveillance for early detection and prevention.

Adoption of AI, IoT sensors, and cloud-based surveillance for early detection and prevention. S ustainable Chemistry: Shift toward green pesticides, biological agents, and integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Shift toward green pesticides, biological agents, and integrated pest management (IPM) programs. Rising Global Food Demand: Agricultural intensification fueling pest control investments and technology adoption.

Strategic Intelligence for Decision-Makers

This report provides quantitative and strategic guidance for CXOs, investors, and sustainability leaders navigating the global pest management ecosystem:

Benchmark global and regional leaders by service portfolios, biocontrol innovation, and digital transformation maturity.

by service portfolios, biocontrol innovation, and digital transformation maturity. Track M&A and private equity activity , with consolidation trends reshaping regional service markets.

, with consolidation trends reshaping regional service markets. Assess ESG-linked investment opportunities as green pest management gains regulatory and consumer traction.

as green pest management gains regulatory and consumer traction. Evaluate technology ROI in predictive analytics, IoT traps, and smart facility pest monitoring.

in predictive analytics, IoT traps, and smart facility pest monitoring. Map emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East , where agricultural and urban expansion fuel double-digit growth.

in , where agricultural and urban expansion fuel double-digit growth. Model regulatory impact of EU BPR, EPA, and national green policies on pricing and adoption dynamics.

Request a Customized Copy of the Pest Control Market Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/request-sample

Market Momentum: Why Now

Digitalization Wave: Smart pest monitoring and IoT-enabled traps expanding at over 18% CAGR.

ESG & Green Compliance: Over 40% of new product launches now feature reduced-toxicity or bio-based formulations.

Rising Biosecurity Risks: Urban density and climate shifts amplifying pest outbreaks across key economies.

Public Health Awareness: Increasing adoption of safe, preventive pest management across commercial and residential sectors.

Investor Confidence: Strategic M&A and sustainable R&D funding strengthening market positioning and long-term ROI.

Executives who integrate AI-driven detection, sustainability-focused chemistry, and predictive IPM models into their portfolios will define the next decade of pest control leadership, while reactive players risk erosion of market share in a rapidly digitizing and ESG-conscious ecosystem.

Growth Levers & Strategic Priorities

Accelerate Digital Pest Management Adoption – Expand deployment of AI-driven analytics, IoT-enabled traps, and cloud-connected monitoring platforms to enable real-time detection, predictive infestation mapping, and precision treatment reducing operational downtime and pesticide use by up to 25–30%.

Scale Biocontrol & Green Chemistry Innovation Invest in bio-based insecticides, pheromone-based repellents, and microbial control agents to meet tightening regulatory standards and growing ESG mandates while cutting chemical dependency by 40%.

Expand Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem Alliances – Collaborate with agricultural cooperatives, facility management firms, and smart infrastructure providers to deliver integrated pest management (IPM) solutions and recurring service contracts.

Leverage Regulatory Incentives & Sustainability Mandates – Capitalize on green certification programs, carbon offset initiatives, and agricultural safety regulations to enhance brand equity and accelerate adoption across developed and emerging markets.

Localize Manufacturing & Distribution Networks – Establish regional production and service hubs in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East to reduce import dependencies, optimize response times, and comply with national pest control and agrochemical localization policies.

Top Key Players for Pest Control Market

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

BELL LABORATORIES

Corteva Agriscience

Rentokil Initial PLC

Anticimex

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/request-sample

Recent Industry Developments

Jan 2025 : Rentokil Initial launched an AI-powered "Connected Rodent Control" platform integrating motion sensors and data analytics for real-time pest surveillance.

: Rentokil Initial launched an AI-powered "Connected Rodent Control" platform integrating motion sensors and data analytics for real-time pest surveillance. Mar 2025 : BASF introduced a next-generation biopesticide line targeting agricultural pests with reduced environmental footprint and faster degradation rates.

: BASF introduced a next-generation biopesticide line targeting agricultural pests with reduced environmental footprint and faster degradation rates. May 2025 : Ecolab expanded its digital hygiene and pest control suite, merging pest monitoring data with sanitation analytics for industrial clients.

: Ecolab expanded its digital hygiene and pest control suite, merging pest monitoring data with sanitation analytics for industrial clients. Aug 2025 : Anticimex rolled out "Smart Pest Cloud 2.0", an upgraded IoT platform enabling predictive maintenance and centralized reporting across facilities.

: Anticimex rolled out "Smart Pest Cloud 2.0", an upgraded IoT platform enabling predictive maintenance and centralized reporting across facilities. Sept 2025: FMC Corporation announced strategic collaboration with AgBiome to co-develop microbial pest control agents for row crops and horticulture.

Regional Dynamics

North America: Maintains leadership through early adoption of smart monitoring, strong regulatory frameworks, and high service penetration in commercial and food-processing sectors.

Europe: Strengthens position via EU Green Deal-driven sustainability mandates, accelerating demand for biological control and digital pest surveillance systems.

Asia-Pacific: Emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by agricultural intensification, urban expansion, and government-supported vector control initiatives across India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Latin America: Gains traction through agro-export growth, public–private vector control programs, and adoption of eco-safe solutions in Brazil and Mexico.

Middle East & Africa: Witnesses rising demand from hospitality, food safety, and public health sectors, with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa spearheading digital pest control integration.

Segment Insights

By Pest Type:

Insects dominate the global market, driven by their extensive impact on agriculture, food storage, and urban hygiene. Termites, ants, and cockroaches account for a major share of service revenues across both residential and commercial facilities.

Rodents represent the second-largest segment, with rising infestations in urban areas, warehouses, and food service establishments driving recurring service contracts.

Bird control is gaining importance in airports, industrial plants, and commercial complexes, propelled by stricter sanitation and safety compliance standards.

By Control Method:

Chemical control leads the market, accounting for the largest revenue share due to high effectiveness and broad availability of insecticides and rodenticides. However, the segment is gradually transitioning toward low-toxicity and targeted formulations to meet green compliance norms.

Biological control is the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a double-digit CAGR through 2035. Adoption of microbial agents, pheromones, and plant-based extracts is rising amid regulatory pressure and corporate ESG commitments.

Mechanical control methods such as smart traps, barriers, and ultrasonic devices are witnessing strong traction in industrial and commercial applications, driven by IoT integration and real-time monitoring capabilities.

By Mode of Application:

Commercial applications dominate the global pest control market, led by the hospitality, food processing, and healthcare sectors, where hygiene standards and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable.

Residential pest control is expanding steadily with urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of vector-borne diseases, particularly in emerging economies.

Industrial and agricultural facilities are increasingly adopting integrated pest management (IPM) frameworks to safeguard operations, reduce losses, and meet sustainability targets.

By Component:

Services hold the majority share, driven by recurring pest management contracts, professional expertise, and customized treatment plans across residential and commercial segments.

Equipment and accessories are growing rapidly with the introduction of IoT-enabled sensors, automated traps, and portable treatment devices, enhancing operational efficiency and preventive control measures.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 248 Pages and in-depth TOC on Pest Control Market trends 2025 Forecast Report (2025-2035).

Segments Covered in the Report

By Pest Type

Insects

Rodents

Birds

Other Pests

By Control Method

Chemical Insecticides Rodenticides Others

Biological Beneficial Insects Microbials Plant Extracts

Mechanical Traps and Barriers Ultrasonic and Electronic Devices Heat and Cold Treatments

Other Controls

By Mode of Application

Residential Single-Family Homes Apartment Buildings

Commercial Restaurants and Food Service Hotels and Hospitality Healthcare Facilities Retail Stores Livestock Manufacturing and Warehousing Office Buildings Educational Institutions

Others

By Component

Equipment and Accessories Equipment Accessories

Services Professional Pest Control Services DIY Pest Control



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Union Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of MEA



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/checkout

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which regions are projected to lead global pest control demand, innovation, and infrastructure investment through 2035, and how will climate-driven infestation patterns reshape regional leadership?

How are regulatory frameworks, pesticide bans, and sustainability mandates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific influencing market consolidation, pricing, and technology adoption?

Who are the leading global players in the pest control industry, and how do their service models, product portfolios, and regional expansion strategies differ across developed and emerging markets?

Which emerging companies and innovators are disrupting traditional pest management with AI-driven detection, IoT-based monitoring, and biological control technologies?

What next-generation solutions such as smart traps, predictive pest analytics, and eco-friendly biocontrol agents will define competitiveness and operational efficiency by 2035?

How are investor inflows, M&A activity, and strategic partnerships among service providers, agri-tech firms, and biocontrol developers accelerating the global pest control ecosystem?

What are the key market drivers, cost challenges, and regulatory constraints shaping adoption across chemical, biological, and mechanical control segments?

How will urbanization trends, population density, and sanitation regulations influence pest prevalence, service demand, and market growth across residential and commercial applications?

Which end-use sectors including food processing, hospitality, healthcare, and agriculture are expected to deliver the highest ROI for pest management solution providers?

Gain instant access to our exclusive, data-driven dashboard designed for Chemical industry decision-makers, strategists, and market leaders. The platform delivers in-depth statistical insights, segment-wise breakdowns, regional market performance, competitive landscape mapping, company profiles, annual updates, and more. From market sizing to trend analysis and competitive intelligence, this powerful tool serves as a comprehensive solution for informed business decisions.

Browse the Full "Pest Control Market Trends, Growth & Innovations (2025–2035) by Pest Type (Insects, Rodents, Birds, Other Pests) by Control Method (Chemical, Biological, Mechanical, Other Controls) by Mode of Application (Residential, Commercial, Others) by Component (Equipment and Accessories, Services) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa" Report at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pest-control-market-0812

Browse More Related Reports:

global Personal Care Ingredients Market is valued at USD 13.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 26.1 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.90% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/personal-care-ingredients-market-1837

global Smart Coatings Market is valued at USD 9.17 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 92.1 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.35% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-coatings-market-2219

global Chemical Intermediates market size was USD 109.12 billion in 2023, and is calculated at USD 118.07 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 259.66 Billion by 2034, and register a revenue 8.2%: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chemical-intermediates-market-3230

global 3D Concrete Printing Market is valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 43.2 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 36.9% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/3d-concrete-printing-market-0803

global Green Chemicals Market is valued at USD 13.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 29.67 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.65% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-chemicals-market-1347

global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is valued at USD 34.38 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 64.85 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.95% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/anti-corrosion-coatings-market-0329

global Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market is valued at USD 38.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 80.85 Million by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.95% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-antimicrobial-coating-market-1219

global Bio Lubricants Market is valued at USD 2.92 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 12.40 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.2% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bio-lubricants-market-1807

global Chemical Catalyst Market is valued at USD 42.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 76.27 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.57% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chemical-catalyst-market-0295

global Cosmetics Packaging Market is valued at USD 56.34 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 95.36 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.9% between 2025 and 2035: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cosmetics-packaging-market-1862

About Us

Vantage Market Research is a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and leading biopharma firms, delivering high-quality market research reports and actionable intelligence across healthcare, biotechnology, and advanced cell therapies. Our globally recognized insights empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, anticipate trends, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Priya M

Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships

224 W 35th St Ste 500, New York, NY 10001,

United States Tel: +1 (212) 951-1369

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com | priya.m@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758208/Vantage_Logo.jpg