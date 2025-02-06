Personetics’ New Features Give Banks More Ways to Monetize Customer Wellness

Personetics' latest product release empowers financial institutions to develop highly personalized customer experiences that democratize financial advice, inspire action, and drive business value

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the company transforming how banks build and monetize customer relationships, announced a series of new features for its AI-powered flagship product, Personetics Engage. These enhancements enable financial institutions to create personalized digital experiences that empower customers to become smarter about their money and more motivated to take action. They also reflect Personetics' deep understanding of how banks can better serve their customers by dynamically responding to their evolving financial needs.

The release introduces capabilities that expand banks' ability to create, control, and customize digital banking experiences that redefine how banks interact with their customers. Key features include:

Activity Tracker that offers customers an interactive overview of their spending, income, and cash flow for up to 12 months. This enhanced visibility helps customers easily track and manage their financial activity across accounts from a single place.

that offers customers an interactive overview of their spending, income, and cash flow for up to 12 months. This enhanced visibility helps customers easily track and manage their financial activity across accounts from a single place. Financial Recap helps customers stay on top of their finances at a glance with an Instagram-like summary of their spending over the past seven days. It features top merchants and categories and provides a seven-day outlook of their forecasted balance and projected activities. Rather than just listing transactions, this feature contextualizes information by emphasizing important spending trends and potential areas of concern, including personalized calls to action that banks can customize.

helps customers stay on top of their finances at a glance with an Instagram-like summary of their spending over the past seven days. It features top merchants and categories and provides a seven-day outlook of their forecasted balance and projected activities. Rather than just listing transactions, this feature contextualizes information by emphasizing important spending trends and potential areas of concern, including personalized calls to action that banks can customize. Bank and User Categorization Control enables banks to influence transaction categorization mapping for improved accuracy. Banks can review, recategorize, rename, and even create their own unique categories to align with their evolving business and local needs. In addition, end-customer recategorization and editing options provide an additional feedback loop that ensures a more personalized and accurate display of their transactions, recurring activities, and forecasted balance.

enables banks to influence transaction categorization mapping for improved accuracy. Banks can review, recategorize, rename, and even create their own unique categories to align with their evolving business and local needs. In addition, end-customer recategorization and editing options provide an additional feedback loop that ensures a more personalized and accurate display of their transactions, recurring activities, and forecasted balance. Custom User Journeys introduce a new level of interactive engagement between banks and their customers. Banks can now create targeted, dynamic flows that gather customer preferences and adapt in real time. These flows deliver personalized financial guidance and product recommendations based on direct customer input, with customizable and interactive insights, questionnaires, and teasers.

The Personetics approach enables financial institutions to independently create and modify insights through an intuitive management console—a feature that competitive solutions often lack without substantial vendor involvement.

"Financial institutions today need solutions that go beyond basic personalization and static insights," said Ron Agam, Chief Product Officer at Personetics. "These new capabilities advance our mission of providing banks with a platform that dynamically responds to their customers' changing financial needs, making them smarter about their money and motivated to act."

These latest innovations reinforce Personetics' commitment to shaping the future of digital banking—one where financial institutions don't just serve customers but actively empower them. Using AI, Personetics transforms how banks build and monetize customer relationships, turning everyday banking into a more personalized, data-driven experience. By doing so, banks foster deeper engagement, drive meaningful action, and ultimately enhance their customers' financial well-being.

