Personalised Education: Tutors International Endorse Tailored Teaching

Tutors International is different from other tutoring companies. They do not source tutors from a stock pool or database. A customised global search is conducted for each and every client enquiry. They meet with the Client to gain a thorough understanding of their child's needs, as well as learn the kinds of attitudes, values and ideas the family wish to instil in their child, deeming this as important as any curricular factors. Then a detailed job specification is written and the job is posted. Each job receives hundreds of applicants. Only the best candidates who meet every requirement get shortlisted. These are then interviewed and the final decision is made by the Client. After a tutor is placed, Tutors International provide aftercare services, available for support throughout the contract period.

This kind of individualised search for a full-time private tutor allows the most personalised education possible. The case study of a placement in Atlanta speaks for itself. The focus of the placement was two teenagers – a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old-boy. The family wanted to homeschool their children because they believed that a high-quality full-time private tutor was able to provide a better education than traditional schooling. For the first three years the children shared the tutor, then as their interests and strengths became more divergent, the Client opted for two tutors to allow for a more personalised education for each child.

Families want to nurture their children's talents outside of the classroom too, or even integrate curriculum learning into their personal interests and talents. For example, one job required the tutor to instruct horse riding so the child can develop their equestrian skills too. Another job requested that the tutor was able to instruct sailing in addition to their academic and teaching credentials.

Tutors International has a select clientele of ultra high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. This often means moving between multiple homes or travelling for work. A full-time private tutor allows stable high-quality education for these families, personalised for their lifestyle.

Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, observed that many UHNW families take up residency on yachts. These particular set of circumstances require an extremely personalised education. In response, Caller founded Sea Tutors to fill this specialist niche in the full-time private tutoring market.

Mr Caller is an advocate for personalised education. He believes it's the key to responding to each individual student's difficulties, environment and talents:

"Some children have very specific learning issues and difficulties that are easier to identify, but then there are other children whose grades just seem to slip without warning, and it can be hard to pinpoint the cause. Often, the underlying reasons for poor academic performance or bad study habits can be effectively addressed by the individualised, one-to-one attention and guidance that can be provided by a quality private tutor. Whether full-time or in addition to a student's current mode of study, private tutoring provides children with flexible and focused learning that addresses their own individual needs, while also accommodating the family's circumstances and interests. Tutors International has observed children, with a variety of needs and circumstances, thriving under the supervision of our tutors."

In light of the pandemic, where many parents were forced to home school and were exposed to the shortcomings of the curriculum, the demand for a full-time private tutor who can provide a personalised education is set to rise.

Tutors International's in-depth recruitment process takes time. For this reason, any families considering a full-time private tutor to provide a personalised education for their child should make their preliminary enquiry now if they hope to have a placement by September.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled tutoring service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence through personalised education. Providing a service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for full-time private tutoring positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email:marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1494133/TI_Personalised_Education.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tutors International