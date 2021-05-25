Personal Mobility Devices Market Size to Reach $14.59 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in the aging population drive the growth of the global personal mobility devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Personal Mobility Devices Market by Product (Walking Aids, Wheelchairs, and Scooters) and End User (Hospitals, Homecare and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global personal mobility devices industry generated $7.70 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $14.59 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11482

Prime determinants of growth

Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in the aging population drive the growth of the global personal mobility devices market. However, high cost and complications regarding the usage hinder the market growth. On the other hand, upsurge in demand from emerging countries creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

New challenges in terms of balancing supply and demand of personal mobility devices components occurred due to disruptions in the supply chain and lack of availability of human resources due to lockdown imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patients suffering from chronic and physical disabilities were unable to follow the social distancing norms and guidelines as they require continuous assistance from caregivers or medical helpers. This posed risks to attendants as well. This impacted the usage of these devices.

The wheelchairs segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the wheelchairs segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global personal mobility devices market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Rise in the number of spine injuries that led to increased usage of wheelchairs. However, the mobility scooters segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in awareness and adoption in developed countries.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11482

The homecare segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the homecare segment held the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global personal mobility devices market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in the geriatric population, rise in cases of disabilities, and increase in prevalence of arthritis & developmental disabilities among children.

North America to continue its dominant share by 2027

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global personal mobility devices market, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2027. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of diseases such as osteoporosis, spinal cord disease, and rheumatoid arthritis within the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is due to presence of a large patient population and surge in awareness regarding mobility aids.

Leading market players

Briggs Healthcare

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Rollz International

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical LLC

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Event-Driven Patient Tracking Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

Patient Monitoring Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Wheelchairs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research