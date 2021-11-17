Personal Hygiene Market Size to Reach USD 720.7 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 3.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Hygiene Market is Segmented by Product (Soaps, Hand Sanitizers, Bath & Shower Products, Face Care Products, and Others), Gender (Unisex, Male, and Female), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital-Based Pharmacies, Supermarkets, and E-commerce). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under Face & Body Care Category.

The global personal hygiene market was valued at USD 508.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 720.7 Billion by 2030 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Personal Hygiene Market Are:

Increased awareness about the benefits of maintaining cleanliness and personal hygiene, an increase in the possibility of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks, and an increase in disposable income, combined with a greater willingness to pay for these products, are driving the personal hygiene market forward

Growth opportunities in emerging economies are also expected to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the Personal Hygiene market.

Furthermore, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Personal Hygiene Market was positive. Due to greater knowledge about cleanliness and safety, the proliferation of COVID-19 has prompted an increase in demand for cleaning and personal hygiene products.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Personal Hygiene Market

A pandemic of the size of COVID-19 helped people realize the importance of personal Hygiene and encouraged them to exercise it. The value of simple hygienic measures like handwashing became apparent all of a sudden. This in turn has created a sudden demand for personal hygiene products, thereby driving the growth of the personal hygiene market.

The population's well-being is essential for a country's development. As a result, governments and large organizations around the world are launching campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of personal hygiene. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of personal hygiene market growth

One of the key drivers driving the global personal hygiene market is rising consumer disposable income combined with a growing willingness to spend on Personal Hygiene products. Furthermore, the market is being fueled by enterprises' increased competitiveness for product innovation and the growing trend of premiumization in emerging nations. Consumers are increasingly inclined to purchase the best accessible products.

However, the entry of organic and chemical-free personal care products into the market would pose a challenge to the industry's development, and the efficacy of distribution channels is likely to stifle market expansion.

Personal Hygiene Market Share

Based on the product, the bath and shower product segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. As customers' disposable income and living standards grow, they are opting for more expensive and aesthetically appealing bath and shower products with a variety of aromas and effective components.

Based on gender, the unisex segment is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period, due to the availability of a wide range of products available for both males and females in the market.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarket segment is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. Supermarkets provide a number of advantages, including the availability of items under one roof and multiple selections for the same item.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period. The personal hygiene market in Asia-Pacific is expected to rise due to constantly rising healthcare infrastructure, economic development, and increasing attempts by commercial and public organizations to raise awareness about hand hygiene.

The key market players profiled in the report include

3M ,

, Johnson & Johnson,

Unilever,

P&G,

Syndy Pharma,

Colgate-Palmolive Company,

B. Braun Melsungen,

HARTMANN,

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Others

