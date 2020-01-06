Personal and Entry Level Storage Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to Increasing Concerns Towards Data Security & Backup | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market is expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the years to come. This could be attributed to an ever-increasing volume of data getting generated followed by rising concerns toward data security and backup. Entry level business organizations as well as individuals have started feeling the importance of data backup and storage. This factor is expected to keep the cash registers ringing.

Market Scope:

It is a known fact that digital era calls for storing and managing information. An increasing usage of online gaming, and internet media has created an unparalleled demand for storage architectures across the globe. The mid- and small-sized organizations are into adoption of diverse types of data storage architectures like cloud-based storage, NAS (network attached storage), and DAS (direct attached storage). NAS holds the largest market share as every user could share single storage device. However, cloud storage is expected to take the market by storm in the next 5-7 years as it proves to be cost-effective in terms of equipment.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market" Report 2020.

Market Segmentation:

The personal and entry level storage market is segmented based on product/service, data storage technology, industry verticals, and geography. By product/service, the personal & entry level storage market spans cloud-based storage and non-cloud based storage (SSD (Solid State Drives), HDD (Hard Disk Drives), flash drives, and recordable discs). By data storage technology, it says SAS (Serial Attached SCSI), DAS (Direct Attached Storage), NAS (Network Attached Storage), cloud-based storage, and others (fiber channel storage and IP based storage).

By industry vertical, the market states public sector, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, financial services, and others (internet services and communications). By geography, it comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and MEA.

Players:

The players contributing to the PELS market include HP, Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Dell, Inc., EMC Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Seagate Technology, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, and Symantec Corporation.

Browse 70 page research report with TOC on "Global Personal and Entry Level Storage (PELS) Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/personal-entry-level-storage-pels-market

Market Segment:

PELS Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Recordable Discs



Hard Disk Drives



Solid State Drives



Cloud Storage



Flash Drives

PELS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Serial Attached SCSI



Direct Attached Storage



Cloud Attached Storage



Network Attached Storage



Others

PELS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Entertainment & Media



Public Sector



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Financial Services



Others

PELS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



RoW

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights