Persistent Ranked as a Leader in multiple categories in ISG Provider Lens™ report 2021 for Salesforce Ecosystem Partners

- Cited as a Leader for Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket and Core Cloud Midmarket, as well as Managed Application Services in U.S. and Germany

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) (NSE: Persistent) has placed as a Leader by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in ISG Provider Lens™ report 2021 for Salesforce Ecosystem Partners.

Persistent is a Leader in the categories of Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket, Implementation Services for Core Cloud Midmarket, and Managed Application Services Midmarket in the U.S. and Germany.

The ISG Provider Lens™ reports provide an objective, data-driven assessment of technology and service providers' strengths and weaknesses, as well as their relative positioning in a given market. For the Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Provider Lens™ report, ISG evaluated 25+ service providers on strategy and vision, innovation, brand awareness and market presence, sales and partner landscape, breadth and depth of portfolio of services offered, and technology advancements. Leaders in the ISG Provider Lens™ report provide a very strong service offering and have a highly competitive market position, in addition to strengths in innovation and stability.

Persistent was recognized by ISG for:

Strong partner ecosystem

Industry-specific offerings and pre-defined, well-integrated solutions

Digital Mosaic approach for rapid deployment of composable solutions

Data-oriented methodology for digital transformation, using Salesforce platform

"Persistent Systems has a strong suite of pre-integrated solutions to speed time to value for its enterprise customers. Persistent's Salesforce offerings follow a modular approach that builds on Persistent's deep development expertise and data-oriented integration frameworks, earning the leadership placement in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ report. This recognition builds on Persistent's ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards win in 2020 for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience score."

Rainer Suletzki, Senior Advisor, ISG

"Persistent's global Salesforce practice offers best-in-class solutions to help our clients accelerate time to market, increase business agility, and maximize value creation and enterprise growth. As a Salesforce partner for almost 20 years, we bring extensive experience building a customized approach to Salesforce implementations that deliver our client's vision and desired business outcomes. Our leadership in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ report is a testament to Persistent's trusted expertise in this space."

Steffen Drillich, Global Salesforce Practice Head, Persistent Systems

About Persistent

With 12,000+ employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions leader delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and next-generation product engineering. Learn more how Persistent's Salesforce solutions and accelerators can speed time to value and improve CX.

