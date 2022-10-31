Persistent Launches Innovative Cyber Recovery Solution with Google Cloud

Accelerates the safe recovery from ransomware attacks

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering provider, today announced the launch of a trailblazing solution that enables organizations to recover more quickly from cyber-attacks. Together with Google Cloud, the Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery (PiCR) solution provides a comprehensive and scalable cyber recovery approach, allowing organizations to reduce data loss and minimize the negative impact to brand reputation from prolonged downtime. Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace .

Hackers are increasing the frequency and scale of ransomware attacks. They are using continually evolving and sophisticated techniques, which makes recovery from attacks more challenging. These attacks may lead to sensitive data leakage, loss of business, and damage to brand reputation. It is crucial for organizations to not only focus on protection against cyber-attacks but also strengthen their recovery process.

Traditional backup and Disaster Recovery (DR) solutions are not designed for recovery from cyber-attacks. Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery includes tailored recovery plans, Persistent IP for finding and remediating malware, and the optional managed services to administer the recovery process. Persistent's solution integrates with Google Cloud to provide a secure recovery environment and Google Cloud Backup and DR for protecting the server images.

Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery offers the following benefits:

Reduction in data loss

Decreased risk of recurrent attacks through the removal of malware

Faster recovery from ransomware and zero-day attacks (from weeks/months to hours/days)

Potential cyber insurance cost reduction

Scalable solution depending on enterprise size challenges

Nitha Puthran, Senior Vice President – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security, Persistent:

"The digital environment today is constantly evolving and so are the risks associated with it. We are leveraging our strong relationship with Google Cloud and our product engineering expertise to create an industry-leading solution that allows enterprises to recover faster from cyber-attacks, thereby reducing the impact on their business.

"Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery combines strategic planning and the creation of playbooks, integration with Google Cloud services and our own IP to find anomalies that indicate malware, remove the malware, and use automation to set up test and production environments to scale. It takes a services and product mindset to create a solution like Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery and Persistent is uniquely positioned in the market to deliver both."

Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace and ISV GTM Programs, Google:

"As cyber threats become more prevalent, customers need solutions that can help them quickly address and recover from cyber-attacks. With the Persistent's Intelligent Cyber Recovery (PiCR) solution available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can quickly deploy PiCR to their Google Cloud environment and utilize it alongside Google Cloud technologies and capabilities to address cyber-attacks quickly and securely."

Media Contact:

Emma Handler

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1 617 633 1635

emma_handler@persistent.com

Rhea Mistry

Archetype

+91 992 058 2926

rhea.mistry@archetype.co

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems