Persistent Announces the Acquisition of MediaAgility, a Google Cloud Premier Partner

Creates Google Business Unit to build on its investments in the cloud hyperscaler ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Princeton, New Jersey-based MediaAgility.

MediaAgility is a global cloud transformation services provider with deep expertise building scalable, cloud-based solutions as a Google Cloud Premier Partner. The Company provides cloud-native application development and modernization, analytics and AI, cloud engineering, migrations, and managed services to its' 35+ enterprise service clients across the globe. MediaAgility has been positioned by Gartner® as a Niche Player in the 2021 Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services and was recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. With 500+ employees in the US, Mexico, the UK, and India, Media Agility has 31 Google Cloud Partner Expertise designations, 330+ Google Cloud certifications, and seven Google Cloud partner specializations.

Google Cloud provides scalability, built-in security, advanced data and analytics capabilities, and containerization capabilities for organizations transforming their legacy infrastructure and moving their applications to the cloud. According to Gartner, the public cloud services market has a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 20.7%1.

With the increased demand for Google Cloud expertise, this acquisition will expand Persistent's ability to execute cloud-based digital transformation journeys for our global clients.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

"We are seeing rapid growth in cloud adoption across industries, and we continue to make investments to better serve our clients on their ever-evolving digital journey. The acquisition of MediaAgility builds on our existing partnership with Google and lays the foundation for a dedicated Google business unit that will enable verticalized solutions, continuing Persistent's strategy to add relevant skills across key hyperscale partners. Together, we look forward to unleashing Persistent's full potential across our client base."

Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud

"Google Cloud partners have a significant opportunity to support businesses' digital transformations and to deliver critical services to help customers thrive in a digital world. Persistent and MediaAgility offer deep expertise in business transformation across multiple industries, and hundreds of Google Cloud certified professionals in key transformation areas like collaboration and machine learning. We look forward to working together to help customers succeed."

Rajesh Abhyankar, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder, MediaAgility

"At MediaAgility, we've focused on building end-to-end cloud-native engineering capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform. With the growing demand for our services, we were looking to scale globally at a much faster rate. Persistent shares our vision for driving transformation for clients in the new multi-cloud world. I am excited to help create and lead the new Google business unit at Persistent based on our capabilities and thriving Google Cloud partnership."

[1] Gartner, Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 1Q21 Update, Doc ID: G00743201, March 2021

