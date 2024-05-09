Persán beats its invoicing record and reaches 811 million euros

SEVILLE, Spain, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seville multinational Persán, European leader in the production and commercialisation of detergents and fabric softeners, ended 2023 with record invoicing of 811 million euros. This figure signifies growth of 22% compared with the previous financial year. The company has tripled its revenues in the last four years. It ended 2019 with 290 million euros; this figure increased to 423 million in 2020, 503 in 2021 and finally 665 million at the end of 2022.

The company managed to end the latest financial year with EBITDA of 55 million euros. It is a positive evolution that has allowed Persán to recover its losses from 2021 and 2022 due to the situation of inflation in the raw materials and energy markets.

The growth of the company, presided over by Concha Yoldi and with Antonio Somé as CEO, is explained by the increase in sales of all its product categories. In this way it has strengthened its leadership in home care at a European level and has increased its market share in the personal care sector. The company's internationalisation plan, starting in 2019, has contributed to this progress, facilitating the arrival of its products on five continents.

In parallel, the multinational maintains its commitment to the development of its factories in Seville, Poland and France. In 2023 it invested a total of 46 million euros. Notable milestones were the completion and commissioning of the new Wróblowice plant in Poland, and the construction of the new bottle factory in Seville. In the last three years, investment for the modernisation of its work centres has exceeded 100 million euros.

The CEO of Persán, Antonio Somé, has highlighted the figures of the 2023 financial year: "We continue to get closer to the objective proposed a few years ago, of being a 'one billion' company. We must be satisfied with the results obtained, and for that reason we must congratulate our employees and thank all stakeholders for their support. We continue to be focused on our long-term objectives and are already creating the Strategic Plan for the next three years, which will consolidate our leadership in Europe and allow us to expand into other regions."

