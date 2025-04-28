Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2031: Key Insights and Growth Drivers | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market is Segmented by Type (Below 5Kw, 5-10Kw, 10-50Kw, Above 50Kw), by Application (Automotive, Elevator, Industry & Automation).

The Global Market for Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) was valued at USD 15580 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 26010 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market:

The permanent-magnet synchronous motor market is transitioning from fragmented application clusters into an integrated, technology-platform play spanning consumer, industrial, and transportation domains. Compound annual growth remains in double digits, underpinned by energy-efficiency mandates, e-mobility deployment, and rapid cost declines in power electronics. Competitive landscapes feature tiered players: Chinese volume leaders leverage scale in magnet supply; European innovators focus on axial-flux and hair-pin winding breakthroughs; North American incumbents integrate digital twins and predictive service contracts. Strategic mergers centre on securing magnet capacity and inverter IP, while joint ventures with automotive OEMs lock in multi-year offtake agreements. Success increasingly hinges on life-cycle carbon metrics, field-upgradable firmware, and resilient supply chains, positioning agile manufacturers for sustained profitability in the forthcoming electrified decade globally.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS (PMSM) MOTOR MARKET:

Below-5 kW permanent-magnet synchronous motors catalyse market growth by addressing the booming demand for high-efficiency, compact drives in small domestic appliances, robotics end-effectors, medical pumps, and two-wheel e-mobility platforms. Start-ups designing smart kitchen devices adopt these fractional-horsepower units to cut energy consumption by double-digit percentages versus brushed DC counterparts, satisfying eco-label thresholds in Europe and Japan. In warehousing, low-voltage collaborative robots integrate sub-5 kW PMSMs to achieve quiet, torque-dense actuation that meets ISO 10218 safety speed limits. Asia's electric scooter assembly lines standardise interchangeable hub motors rated under 5 kW, enabling swappable-battery business models and government subsidy eligibility. High production volumes of NdFeB magnets in China compress bill-of-materials cost, making these miniature machines pivotal in propelling aggregate PMSM revenue upward.

The 5–10 kW segment accelerates PMSM market expansion by powering residential heat pumps, commercial drones, light electric four-wheelers, and industrial automation modules requiring mid-range torque without the bulk of induction motors. European climate-policy incentives drive installers to specify seven-kilowatt inverter-driven PMSMs in air-source heat pumps, where seasonal coefficient of performance rises markedly due to low rotor losses. Agritech firms employ eight-kilowatt axial-flux designs in autonomous field robots, extending battery runtimes and reducing diesel dependency. Delivery-drone manufacturers adopt nine-kilowatt outrunners that maintain thrust density while withstanding altitude changes. Tier-1 suppliers for neighbourhood EVs leverage modular 48-volt, 10 kW powertrains to meet urban emission-free zones. These applications aggregate demand, solidifying the 5–10 kW category as a critical revenue engine for PMSM producers.

Automotive electrification represents the largest catalyst for permanent-magnet synchronous motor deployment, as OEMs transition from internal-combustion to battery powertrains and auxiliary electrified subsystems. High-performance PMSMs dominate front and rear e-axle assemblies, delivering superior torque density, rapid response, and regenerative braking efficiency compared with induction motors. Mild-hybrid architectures integrate belt-starter-generators based on interior-permanent-magnet topology, shaving CO₂ emissions to comply with stringent CAFÉ and Euro 7 targets. Thermal-management pumps, power-steering actuators, and electric superchargers adopt compact PMSMs, multiplying unit counts per vehicle. Emerging 800-volt platforms in premium EVs amplify demand for high-speed, oil-cooled variants using segmented NdFeB magnets to mitigate eddy losses. As global EV production volumes surge and vertical integration deepens, automotive procurement contracts underpin long-term revenue visibility for PMSM manufacturers.

Escalating global energy-efficiency mandates elevate the appeal of permanent-magnet synchronous motors, whose IE5-class performance surpasses induction alternatives by several percentage points. The International Energy Agency's roadmap urges adoption of ultra-premium motors across industrial processes, while regions such as North America enforce minimum efficiency regulations under DOE Rulemaking. Manufacturers retrofitting compressors, conveyors, and fan systems achieve rapid payback via reduced kilowatt-hour consumption, particularly as electricity tariffs rise. Lifecycle calculators highlight savings over motor service life, convincing procurement teams to prioritise PMSM upgrades. Certification programmes like CE and UL verify compliance, simplifying tender qualifications. As corporate ESG targets demand quantifiable carbon reductions, high-efficiency PMSMs become indispensable across all major markets.

Rapid deployment of distributed renewable-energy assets, including rooftop solar inverters and small-scale wind turbines, stimulates demand for high-torque, variable-speed generators based on PMSM topology. These systems convert low-speed mechanical input into grid-compliant power with superior efficiency across broader speed ranges than doubly-fed induction machines. Microgrid developers value compact footprints and minimal maintenance, attributes delivered by brushless magnet excitation. Grid codes increasingly require inertial support and fault-ride-through; advanced field-oriented control of PMSMs meets such requirements. Local manufacturing of generator-grade magnets in India, Vietnam, and Brazil lowers logistics costs, making renewable integration attractive. As governments escalate targets toward net-zero, subsidies for community wind and hybrid PV projects accelerate orders, cementing renewable-energy integration as a pillar for the PMSM industry.

Fourth-industrial-revolution investments in smart factories and logistics hubs intensify demand for precise, maintenance-light electric drives, areas where PMSMs excel due to synchronous speed control and high power factor. Automated guided vehicles, delta robots, and high-speed pick-and-place arms deploy compact PMSMs to achieve micron-level positioning with minimal heat. Variable-frequency drives with real-time Ethernet enable predictive maintenance dashboards, reducing downtime costs. As e-commerce orders skyrocket, fulfilment centres integrate thousands of such motors into crossbelt sorters and vertical lifts, multiplying unit shipments. Premium efficiency lowers facility carbon footprints, aligning with disclosure frameworks like CDP. Tax deductions for Industry 4.0 upgrades further sweeten investment cases. Consequently, industrial automation momentum transforms PMSMs from niche servo roles into factory workhorses, amplifying market scale.

PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS (PMSM) MOTOR MARKET SHARE:

The major players in the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) market include Mitsubishi Electric, HITACHI, ABB, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 20% shares of the global market. Asia-Pacific and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. 10-50Kw is the main type, with a share of about 40%. Industry & Automation is the main application, which holds a share of about 60%.

Key Companies:

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

GE

Bosch

Meidensha

JJE

Continental AG

Alstom

Broad Ocean

Toshiba

XIZI FORVORDA

